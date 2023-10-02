Wahoo to Shut Down RGT Virtual Cycling App Just 18 Months After They Bought it

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wahoo Fitness has announced that on October 31, 2023, the company will shut down its virtual cycling app RGT Cycling. They will focus on moving users toward the structured training side of their Wahoo X app, but more interestingly, they will also offer users three months of complimentary Zwift.

Wahoo originally acquired RGT, a virtual cycling app allowing indoor cyclists to ride or race alongside other cyclists, in April 2022.

Wahoo X was to be a combination of both virtual cycling world and indoor training. And for 18 months, it was just that. (Image: Wahoo Fitness)

They’ve made a number of investments since that time, notably introducing a dedicated piece of hardware for steering called the Wahoo Kickr Steer. Wahoo also added a novel voice chat feature that allowed riders to speak with one another mid-ride. Other things, like RGT’s Magic Roads, which allows riders to create courses based on existing .gpx files, received refinements and updates too. And even just a year ago, RGT was seen as a critical component of the Wahoo X app.

That said, the app had always been a second-class citizen compared to Zwift, Rouvy, or Wahoo’s own SYSTM indoor training program. For those who prefer virtual indoor cycling, Wahoo will offer paid Wahoo X customers complimentary Zwift memberships to use alongside Wahoo SYSTM. Monthly subscribers will receive a code for three months of Zwift, while annual subscribers will receive a 12-month code to Zwift.

Freemium RGT Cycling users will receive a free one-month trial of Wahoo SYSTM to try out.

The news comes after Wahoo Fitness ‘eliminated all debts’ in a buyback from banks earlier this year.

(Image: Wahoo Fitness)

The prepared press release from Wahoo can be found below: