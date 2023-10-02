Wahoo to Shut Down RGT Virtual Cycling App Just 18 Months After They Bought it
The virtual riding app will close at the end of the month, with Wahoo offering users up to a free one-year Zwift subscription.
Wahoo Fitness has announced that on October 31, 2023, the company will shut down its virtual cycling app RGT Cycling. They will focus on moving users toward the structured training side of their Wahoo X app, but more interestingly, they will also offer users three months of complimentary Zwift.
Wahoo originally acquired RGT, a virtual cycling app allowing indoor cyclists to ride or race alongside other cyclists, in April 2022.
They’ve made a number of investments since that time, notably introducing a dedicated piece of hardware for steering called the Wahoo Kickr Steer. Wahoo also added a novel voice chat feature that allowed riders to speak with one another mid-ride. Other things, like RGT’s Magic Roads, which allows riders to create courses based on existing .gpx files, received refinements and updates too. And even just a year ago, RGT was seen as a critical component of the Wahoo X app.
That said, the app had always been a second-class citizen compared to Zwift, Rouvy, or Wahoo’s own SYSTM indoor training program. For those who prefer virtual indoor cycling, Wahoo will offer paid Wahoo X customers complimentary Zwift memberships to use alongside Wahoo SYSTM. Monthly subscribers will receive a code for three months of Zwift, while annual subscribers will receive a 12-month code to Zwift.
Freemium RGT Cycling users will receive a free one-month trial of Wahoo SYSTM to try out.
The news comes after Wahoo Fitness ‘eliminated all debts’ in a buyback from banks earlier this year.
The prepared press release from Wahoo can be found below:
A Wahoo spokesperson said: “Wahoo’s mission is to build the better athlete in all of us through our world-renowned KICKR smart trainers, ELEMNT bike computers, connected fitness products and software. To deliver the very best experience for our customers – we have made the strategic decision to focus on Wahoo’s long-established strengths around structured training content, through SYSTM and will be closing virtual cycling app RGT at the end of October (10/31/2023).
This change of focus means that all of Wahoo’s talented software team’s energy, attention and innovation will become solely focused on SYSTM and the company’s long-held vision to create the very best hardware and training software to help athletes get stronger, fitter, faster on and off the bike.
Over the coming month we will be announcing a number of exciting new developments – these will include investment in SYSTM with improved functionality, new content and features, and a significant update to the Wahoo App to simplify the way that users interact with their Wahoo devices.”
Wahoo has acquired easy-to-redeem complimentary Zwift memberships – to give its customers the very best in structured training with Wahoo SYSTM and access to the world’s biggest virtual riding community with the Zwift app.