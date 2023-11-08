Watch a One-Off Marco Pantani Giro-Tour Double Bianchi Come to Life

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Winning the Giro d’Italia is really hard. Winning the Tour de France is exceptionally so. Winning both back to back in the same season? Nearly unfathomable these days.

Though riders have attempted it recently including Chris Froome, it hasn’t been done now in a quarter century. The last to complete this epic feat of course was none other than Marco Pantani, Il Pirata.

Twenty-five years on from Pantani’s 1998 season and bike shop Vélo7 has put together a special one-off build to celebrate.

The super limited build is modeled after Pantani’s trusty Bianchi Mega Pro XL, which was painted in the iconic Mercatone Uno–yellow of his team as well as Bianchi’s signature celeste. It even features the same head badge as the classic model.

However, there’s zero ’90s bike tech in sight. This build features Bianchi’s thoroughly modern Oltre RC aero frame built up with a Dura-Ace groupset, Princeton CarbonWorks wheels, and an SRM power meter.

Watch the video to see this special bike come to life.

Will there be an eighth member of the Giro-Tour double club soon? That’s up to the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard to decide.