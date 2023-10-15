What Is Virtual Shifting and Why Smart Trainers for Indoor Cycling Are Adding It?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Virtual shifting for indoor riding isn’t new. Indoor trainer bikes have been using it, and they work because they are delivered with compatible shifters. However, it seems that this season, the technology is making its way to smart trainers, too. While this might not seem all that revolutionary, it could add massive versatility to the smart trainer you already have.

What is Virtual Shifting?

Virtual shifting has historically been used on smart indoor trainer bikes. This is because they have a single-speed drivetrain to minimize maintenance, noise, and reliability. To overcome the limitations of a single gear, they are programmed to manipulate the resistance, offering the feeling of shifting to a harder or easier gear.

So when you press the button for a gear shift, what is actually happening is the resistance of the trainer is altered. Some offer the ability to modify those virtual gear ranges, while others have a set gear range that takes full advantage of the resistance offered by the trainer.

Coming to your Smart Trainer soon

Zwift seems to be the first to hit the smart trainer market with this technology. They offer the Zwift Hub One smart trainer that is essentially the Zwift Hub with a single-speed cog and a remote control that mounts to your bars to make the shifts.

It can be used with almost any 8 to 12-speed bike. Single-speed bikes might be a bit more complicated since they have a fixed chain length, but they could also work in many cases. Essentially, you mount your bike to the trainer, shift the rear derailleur into the gear that best matches the alignment of the single cog, and then use the remote shifter while riding indoors.

The best part about this technology is that it should be possible on any smart trainer. The limitation is the compatibility with a remote shifter. Since the Zwift Hub One is just a regular Zwift Hub with a firmware update, it should be possible to get this feature on any Zwift Hub. You will need a remote shifter, so the Zwift Click or even the Zwift Play would work.

You don’t need the single-speed cog on the trainer, either. You could keep the cassette you already have, set it in a gear that gives you a straight chain alignment, and use the remote to shift virtually.

As more brands see the advantage, smart trainers across the market will offer compatibility with virtual shifting. I wouldn’t be surprised if Garmin Tacx, Wahoo, and Elite, who already offer it on a smart bike, adopt it fairly quickly. They could even leverage the Zwift remotes and put out a software update.

Why you might want virtual Shifting

Virtual shifting has a few distinct advantages—the most significant being compatibility. With virtual shifting, almost any bike can now work on the trainer. Before, if you had a gravel bike with a wide-range cassette, it wouldn’t shift well unless the trainer had a matching wide-range cassette, too. Not to mention that the gear gaps between cogs are not ideal for indoor training. With virtual shifting, that is all controlled by resistance, and the chain remains static on a single cog.

For some, this advantage is key with the ability to switch between bikes on a single trainer—no need to switch cassettes to match that specific bike. In my case, that would be nice since my bike is 12-speed and my wife’s bike is 10-speed. We could both use the same trainer since we only need one cog on the cassette. This could also be

That leads to the next advantage, noise reduction. Yes, no matter if you have the single cog or regular cassette, there will still be noise from the drivetrain, but much less. Since shifts are virtual, the chain is not jumping or bouncing as it moves across gears. Shifts will be essentially silent with no delay, too. No matter if you are in the hardest or easiest gear (virtually), the noise level will remain constant. Plus, the chain will hopefully be straight and in alignment with the crank, offering the least amount of drivetrain friction and noise as well.

While I’m not completely sold on reduced maintenance, there are fewer moving parts of the actual bicycle drivetrain to see wear or potential damage. This doesn’t mean you can completely neglect your bike, but the cain remaining straight does reduce friction.

When will more brands offer virtual shifting?

It’s hard to say, but since most could probably leverage the remote from Zwift, it is likely a software update. This means that even if they started working on it now, we could see it in early 2024, if not sooner. Since many of the brands already have virtual shifting on other devices, the lift would be setting up a remote shifter and testing it.

I’m not a huge indoor trainer fan, but I can see the advantage of this technology for the general user. It makes getting started easier, and for first-timers, it means you don’t have to stress over the compatibility of your trainer with your bike. Changing cassettes takes specific tools and can be a dirty job.

For those that have a specific bike they always use on the trainer, they could leverage this technology and build a belt-driven drivetrain, similar to a smart bike, to reduce noise and maintenance further. With so many great smart trainers and the price of them coming down significantly over the last few years, it is a great time to give indoor training a try, it has come a long way.