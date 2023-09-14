Mini games, a new racing scoring system, and more are coming to Zwift Fall 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Zwift has announced a number of updates coming to the platform this Fall in preparation for the indoor cycling season.

As one might guess, these Zwift Fall 2023 updates are based on keeping people on the platform as long as possible. The result comes in new roads in Watopia, in-game minigames aimed at keeping you engaged while riding, updates to how riders find new games, and more. Additionally, these updates should make Zwift more friendly for beginner cyclists.

Watopia adds 12 miles of new roads

(Image: Zwift)

Twelve miles (19 km) will be added to Watopia, Zwift’s most popular cycling world. The expansion adds a new coastal expressway that brings cyclists from Fuego Flats straight to the Mayan Jungle as an alternate route around the Epic KOM.

The roads are “fast and flat” in comparison to the Epic KOM. This added route will allow Zwift to add eight new routes to Watopia that are up to 30 miles (48 km) in length.

Updates to Zwift Climb Portal

(Image: Zwift)

Zwift says the Climb Portal has quickly become one of the community’s favorite places to ride; one in five Zwift riders have tackled climbs in Climb Portal, with 88 percent of those riders finishing those real-world climbs.

Because of this popularity, Zwift is adding a number of features to allow riders to adjust the difficulty of the climb as they deem necessary. Users will be able to scale a climb difficulty to 50, 75, or 100 percent of the real-world climb’s difficulty.

Additionally, the Watopia Climb Portal will offer a rotating selection of climbs every week.

More gamification is coming to your Zwift races

(Image: Zwift)

Earlier this year, Zwift released the Zwift Play controller to allow riders to control the game without moving their hands from their handlebars. This latest update takes advantage of those controllers with two new games in Crit City and Repack Rush.

Crit City races will have both steering and braking enabled alongside boost pads and hazards on the familiar criterium race loop.

Repack Rush is adding an Event Mode fit for multiplayer racing. Alongside the array of boost pads and hazards to hit and avoid, the Event Mode will also feature time bonuses to keep your time down. Interestingly, Zwift also mentions the need to “think more carefully about the line you take, potentially hinting at the ability to crash out in future races. Better get your turning skills up, folks!

Zwift Companion lets you browse workouts outside of the game

(Image: Zwift)

According to Zwift, the second most popular bit after Zwift free ride is their workouts. As a result, the Zwift Companion app will receive an update to allow Zwift users to browse their library of structured workouts without having to hop into Zwift on its own. These workouts will not be available for use outside of Zwift.

The update is said to come to the app in November 2023.

Updates to Zwift Racing Score

(Image: Zwift)

Those familiar with racing on Zwift are absolutely familiar with the Zwift Racing Score. Unfortunately, these scores might not feel entirely accurate, with a number of competitors seeming as if they’re sandbagging their scores. These updates seek to rank racers with greater precision.

The updated scoring system is said to take in factors such as your Functional Threshold Power (FTP), critical power, body weight and height, race results, and ‘Zwift skills.’ Scores will be updated with every race based on finishing position and field strength in the race. New racers will see their score based on their power output from previous Zwift activities.

Zwift says these updates should make it easier to pick the right race or group on a numerical scale from 1-1000. This is a change from their A-D group rating previously, though unscored events will still use the A-D pace group categories.

These racing score updates to Zwift Fall 2023 are said to come in late November 2023.

Hub smart trainer now comes with a year of Zwift for free

According to Zwift, a majority of their Hub smart trainer sales went to new subscribers. As a result, Zwift will include a year of Zwift free with the purchase of a Hub.

That free subscription – which would otherwise cost $14.99 / £12.99 / €14.99 a month – comes at a price, as their direct drive smart trainer now costs $599 / £549 / €599. This is an increase of $100, though if you include the Zwift subscription, the Hub is arguably now a better deal than before.

A range of events returning to Zwift Fall 2023

There are a number of events, both new and old, coming to Zwift in Fall 2023. That includes Oktoberfest, which is starting now, where participating riders who complete the challenges receive a lederhosen kit, as well as the events found below.

Introducing Zwift Women’s Training Club

(Image: Zwift)

Zwift is launching the Women’s Training Club to help women stay motivated and get more of every ride. Alongside regularly scheduled group workouts and rides, the club will host structured training designed by world-class coaches like three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.

The Women’s Training Club features a weekly schedule of group workouts, a club chat, and more. This club is available now.

Tour of Watopia is back

(Image: Zwift)

The Tour of Watopia has been a go-to for folks looking to unlock new bikes and in-game kit thanks to the double XP on offer from these stage events. This latest iteration of the Tour of Watopia features five stages that can be ridden at any time. Further, these rides can be done solo or with a group ride.

Zwift says the latest iteration of the Tour of Watopia in Stage 5 will give riders a chance to experience the new expansion mentioned above.

Tour of Watopia starts October 2nd, with registration starting September 25th.

Zwift.com