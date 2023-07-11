The 5 coolest things about the Tour de France stage 10 winning Merida bike of Pello Bilbao and Bahrain Victorious

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

For this year’s Tour de France, Bahrain-Victorious swapped out its usual red and black jerseys for a white edition paying homage to Bahrain’s pearling history. And with the change came matching bikes from Merida.

The Reacto aero bike and Scultura climbing bikes are both at the team’s disposal in the special white livery this month at the Tour. And the team has already racked up an impressive win by Pello Bilbao on stage 10.

Here are the five most interesting things about the Merida team bikes of Bahrain-Victorious at the 2023 Tour de France.

The Team Pearl paint

OK so we just talked about it, but it really is a beautiful paint job.

(Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The predominantly white paint of the team’s Tour bikes calls to mind the color of a pearl, while the teal accents are meant to represent the waters of the Arabian Gulf. The gold accents and logos represent the shimmers of pearls.

Vision Metron 5D handlebars

Both the Merida Reacto and Scultura bikes feature extremely tidy front ends, with no cables in sight, in part thanks to the Vision Metron 5D one-piece handlebar-stem combo. The flat handlebar tops are a given for an aero setup these days. What’s less common is the wing-shaped tops that create an additional aero advantage.

The handlebar shape has an additional ergonomic benefit that builds in greater comfort. The cockpit has also been designed to be super stiff for sprint finishes like the one Pello Bilbao found himself in to win stage 10 today.

Vision Metron wheels

(Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Tour encounters varied terrain. Luckily, the team has Vision wheels at its disposal at a variety of depths to match each stage’s parcours. The team switches between the Vision Metron 45 and 60 SL wheels depending on the day — either rolling/climbing days or flat stages. The rims have been optimized aerodynamically around a 28mm tire.

Continental tubeless tires

The team has the whole lineup of Continental’s popular top-end Grand Prix 5000 tires at its disposal, and is running them tubeless. Both the 5000 S and the even faster, lighter 5000 TT models are popular with Continental sponsored teams like Bahrain Victorious at this year’s Tour de France.

Tidy race number holders

Teams employ a variety of tactics for attaching race numbers to bikes at the Tour de France. Some use simple zip ties for the number holder, while others opt for slightly more purpose-built mounts that wrap around the seatpost. But the tactic that ends up looking best is often a glued-on number holder like this. It’s not the most high-tech, but it is tidy.