A rider renewed: Annemiek van Vleuten back at her best Giro d’Italia Donne

There have been no big climbing days at the 2023 Giro d’Italia Donne, but Annemiek van Vleuten has been relentlessly chipping away at her rivals right from the start and boasts an envious lead.

After a slow start to the season, the Dutchwoman seems much more like the rider we saw in 2022, dominating almost every stage race she entered.

While the competition is not the same as she will face at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Van Vleuten’s advantage is already more than she won last year’s race by, and it bodes well for the French event in just a few short weeks.

As the Giro passes its halfway point, the world champion now holds over a two-minute advantage on her nearest rival, the young Antonia Niedermaier. The German jumped up 12 places to second overall after attacking solo to win stage 5, but she is still 2:07 behind Van Vleuten with third-placed Veronica Ewers at 2:18.

Elisa Longo Borghini looked likely to be the rider best placed to unseat Van Vleuten from the maglia rosa, but the Lidl-Trek rider crashed hard on the descent of the final climb of stage 5 and looked in real pain as she came to the finish over seven minutes down.

Van Vleuten also crashed on that descent, only a few meters further down the road, but her fall seemed far less serious, and she was quickly back in the saddle.

Though Van Vleuten would have enjoyed the big battle with Longo Borghini over the closing four stages, the time loss firms up the Movistar rider’s position at the top of the standings.

“It was such a hard day, but I feel like I have the pink a little stronger on my shoulders. We achieved a goal and, in the end, I was also fighting for the stage,” Van Vleuten said after stage 5. It was really exciting, and I think it’s also what we want for women’s cycling, and I think that we put on a show. I think on the final descent we took a bit too much risk, but it was nothing bad. The most important thing is that I took time on the other GC riders.”

A rider renewed

Prior to the Giro d’Italia Donne, Van Vleuten admitted that she had lost some of her zest for racing at the start of what is to be her final season as a pro.

She was not hitting the same peak performances that she had enjoyed in recent seasons and had her longest wait for a season-opening win for some time.

Misfortune had also plagued her in the spring with a mechanical hitting her just before the Muur van Geraardsbergen at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and a crash hampering her chances at the Tour of Flanders. It looked like Van Vleuten’s final season was one destined to be marked by frustration, but things turned around for her at the Vuelta Femenina when she finally got a win on the board.

While the way she won may have caused some controversy in some quarters, she was able to hold on to the title by the slimmest of margins despite not being the best rider that week.

The overall victory seems to have had a marked impact on Van Vleuten. She went to altitude after notching up fifth at the Vuelta a Burgos a week later, bringing her boyfriend along with her.

“It gave me a lot of energy, the Vuelta, and I went with that feeling to altitude. I took my boyfriend … so my boyfriend had two weeks of holiday and I went to altitude,” Van Vleuten said in a pre-Giro press conference. “We went in the same car. It was like maybe one of the best altitude camps so far. It didn’t feel like a training camp, and they are usually the ones where I have the best results. I really recharge my batteries, and that’s what you need for such intense periods of racing coming up.”

Van Vleuten has seemingly come back from that altitude camp a revived rider, waiting no time at all to stamp her authority on the Giro d’Italia.

Following the cancellation of the opening time trial due to the appalling weather, she took the bull by the horns on day two with a long-range attack to give herself an early 45-second time gain, plus the bonus seconds she took on the line.

She was on the attack again two days later with just Longo Borghini able to stick with her, and she blew stage 5 apart on the early Passo del Lupo. While Van Vleuten hasn’t shied away from trying to attack throughout this season, her moves are having far more impact on her rivals.

Barring a major incident or something dramatic, she looks almost destined to ride away with her fourth maglia rosa — putting her on par with Anna van der Breggen. It will be interesting to see if Van Vleuten sits back and tries to conserve herself for the Tour de France to come, or if she wants to turn the screw on the rest just that little bit further.

Whatever happens in the coming stages, Van Vleuten’s revival of form is a good sign for the Tour de France. In a reversal of fortunes from last year, Demi Vollering is the top favorite but Van Vleuten looks closer to her than she did just a couple of months ago and it hopefully sets up a right royal battle between the duo in the Pyrenees later this month.