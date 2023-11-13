A Road Worlds Course Ideal for Tadej Pogačar? Zurich Delivers Up Climbers Delight

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Riders like Tadej Pogačar and Demi Vollering will be licking their chops after seeing the first glance of the elite road racing courses on tap for the 2024 road cycling world championships.

Officials unveiled the official routes and race program for the 2024 edition, set for September 21-29 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Pogačar already put a marker on his calendar for the rainbow jersey for next season, and the peloton’s most explosive climbers will be in the front line for the rainbow jersey.

Vollering, who emerged as the most dominant rider in 2023, will be a favorite for gold in both races.

The final circuit is perhaps the most challenging road worlds course since 2018, when Alejandro Valverde won ahead of the likes of Romain Bardet and Michael Woods.

Here are the key highlights:

Plenty of punch in the road races

The elite men’s road race will start in Winterthur and cover a distance of 273.9km, with an elevation of 4,470m.

It will finish with seven laps of a 27km final circuit (elevation: 501m) in and around Zurich that’s packed with punch.

The main difficulties on the course will be the climbs of Kyburg (1.2km with an average gradient of 12% and a maximum gradient of 16%), Zürichbergstrasse (1.1km with an average gradient of 8% and a maximum gradient of 15%) and Witikon (2.3km with an average gradient of 5.7% and a maximum gradient of 9%).

The elite women’s road race will start in Uster and cover a distance of 154.1km with an elevation of 2,488m.

It will finish with four laps of the same final circuit as the men’s. In addition to the above climbs, the women will also tackle the Binz climb (4.6km with an average gradient of 4.5% and a maximum gradient of 9%).

All the races regardless of where they start will be in the heart of Zurich at the Sechseläutenplatz along the edge of Lake Zurich.

Time trials ideal of Swiss timing

Switzerland has a rich heritage in time trialing, and will pay homage to its roots as well as present a strong challenge for today’s best rouleurs.

The mixed relay team time trial is back and will be contested over two laps (one for women and one for men) of the road racing circuit.

The elite men’s individual time trial will start on the track of the Oerlikon velodrome. The route — 46.1km and an elevation of 413m) is mostly rolling — but will include an undulating section towards the halfway point.

The elite women’s individual time trial — 29.9km and an elevation of 327m — will start in Gossau. The course will have a similar profile to that of the men’s course.

Para-cycling fully incorporated

Coming on the success of the UCI’s “mega worlds” in 2023, para-cycling events will be fully incorporated into the 2024 agenda.

All para-cycling road races will all start in Zurich (Sechseläutenplatz or Münsterhof) and finish on Sechseläutenplatz, while the individual time trials will start either in Zurich (Sechseläutenplatz) or in Gossau.

The routes for the para-cycling road races will differ according to the sport classes and to the sporting divisions and their starting points, officials said.

2024 road worlds calendar

Here are the key dates for the 2024 road cycling world championships:

Sunday 22 September:

Men Elite individual time trial

Women Elite individual time trial

Monday 23 September:

Men Junior individual time trial

Men Under 23 individual time trial

Tuesday 24 September:

Women Junior individual time trial

Wednesday 25 September:

Team time trial – mixed relay

Thursday 26 September:

Women Junior road race

Men Junior road race

Friday 27 September:

Men Under 23 road race

Saturday 28 September:

Women Elite road race

Sunday 29 September:

Men Elite road race

Para-cycling Road:

Saturday 21 September:

Mixed H team relay

Sunday 22 September:

Women B and C4-5 individual time trial

Monday 23 September:

Men B and C4-5 individual time trial

Tuesday 24 September:

Women C1-3 and H3-5, and Men C1-3 and H1-5 individual time trial

Women H1-2 and T1-2, and Men T1-2 individual time trial

Wednesday 25 September:

Men B and Women B road race

Thursday 26 September:

Men H1-2 and Women H1-5 road race

Men C3 and C4-5 road race

Friday 27 September:

Men C1 and C2 road race

Men T1-2 and Women T1-2 road race

Saturday 28 September:

Men H3 road race

Women C1-3 and C4-5 road race

Sunday 29 September:

Men H4 and H5 road race