A turning point for women’s racing: Tour de l’Avenir Femmes makes its debut

Six decades after it made its tentative debut, the women’s peloton will finally be able to ride a Tour de l’Avenir.

Announced during the men’s Tour de France last year, the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes will be a rare U23 race for the women’s peloton. While the men’s contest has been held since 1961, this will be the first time for the women.

The prestige and importance are not to be underestimated and the start list reads like a who’s who of rising talent in the women’s peloton. Indeed, the names on the start sheet put paid to any notion that there aren’t enough strong U23 riders to fill a field if the categories were broken down more regularly.

Among the starters are Gaia Realini (Italy), Shirin van Anrooij and Fem van Empel (Netherlands), Anna Shackley (Great Britain), Antonia Niedermaier (Germany), Eglantine Rayer (France), and Noemi Ruegg (Switzerland), to name just a few.

Women’s cycling has developed beyond recognition over the past 10 years with a successful Women’s WorldTour, growing salaries, and increasing television viewership and overall popularity. However, the younger categories have been left behind in this revolution and it needs some work if it’s not going to be left behind.

Where the jump from the junior ranks to the elite peloton used to be a tough but manageable gap, it has continued to widen as the top level gets higher and higher while the younger riders are left unattended. There will always be special riders who will be able to make this jump with ease, but there needs to be a stepping stone so that others don’t get washed away.

The European championships have long had a U23 category, but it was only last year that one was introduced to the world championships. In the latter, riders must compete amongst the elites to take the title, which makes it an unfair fight.

“I didn’t have the feeling that I had won the race because I did not cross the finish line first,” Blanka Vas said after taking the U23 rainbow jersey in Glasgow earlier this month. She won’t be on the start line as Hungary does not have a team at the race.

The Tour de l’Avenir will be a chance for these riders to fight it out for the win on their own terms and enjoy a full celebration knowing that they did everything they could for their result, without having to contest two races in one.

With a growing number of development teams now officially being connected to WorldTour squads, there is the potential to push this category even further in the coming years. Women’s cycling needs these stepping stones if it hopes to keep expanding the strength and depths of the top tier.

The road ahead

Shirin van Anrooij and Anna Shackley will both be racing but no Blanka Vas (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Starting Monday, the inaugural Tour de l’Avenir will run through five stages until Friday. Though the stages are quite short the parcours offers a nice variety that simulates something of a mini grand tour, as is to be expected from this race. The organizers have also packed in some serious tests to allow the riders to show their talent.

The race opens with a tricky 14.8km time trial at Saint-Vallier. Beginning with a downhill section, the route then heads up a 2.1km fourth category climb that peaks out just over 5km in. The road keeps rolling all the way to the line and finishes with a long drag to the line.

Expect to see the likes of Niedermaier, Cédrine Kerbaol and Reyer (France), and Julie De Wilde (Belgium) near the front.

Stage 2 from Charolles is expected to end with a sprint, despite the early climbs, and De Wilde is very much a favorite for the win. The difficulty ramps up in the final three days where the real general classification battle should play out.

stage 3 from Saint-Didier-sur-Chalaronne to Val-D’Epy featuring a second category climb just under 15km from the finish. It’s not all the way down from that climb to the line, but there are two significant descents and a strong descender could push clear of the pack to gain some time.

Stage 4 of the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes

Stage 4 is just 79.8km features nearly 2,000 meters of climbing and the debut first-category climb of the race. The Montée du Cernix follows soon after the second category Col du Vorger and tops out about 15km from the finish.

Unlike the previous day, the road hardly descends, and the riders must contend with yet more climbing. It ultimately finishes at over 1,000m in Megève, a place that has regularly been frequented by the Tour de France.

Stage 5 has been dubbed the queen stage and it is easy to see why with 2,500m of climbing packed across three categorized climbs. The road goes immediately up from kilometer zero, but the first categorized ascent doesn’t come until over 15km in.

The Col des Saisies is the first climb and averages 5.1 percent over 13.7km. It pales in comparison to the Cormet de Roselend, which puts the peloton through almost 20km of climbing with an average of 6 percent and sees them come close to 2,000m in altitude.

A long descent follows, giving some dropped riders a chance to get back on if they’ve been dropped before the second category Montée de Villaroger. From the top of that climb, the riders have two kilometers to the finish line in Saint Foy Tarentaise.

Riders to watch out for are Reyer, Niedermaier, Realini, and Van Anrooij. Realini is the biggest favorite in the peloton after twice finishing on the podium of a grand tour this year but she will likely have to make up time after the opening ITT.

Unfortunately, the race won’t be broadcast live this year but the men’s event has been in recent seasons so we, hopefully, won’t have to wait too long before the women’s race has the same honor.