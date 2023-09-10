Adam Yates powers to victory in Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) rocketed to the 23rd victory of his career on Sunday, outsprinting Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) after the duo went clear on the final lap of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

Yates instigated the move with 10km remaining, accelerating away from a diminished front group on the Côte Camilien-Houde, being joined by Sivakov, dropping him before the top and then reuniting with 8km left.

They rode together to the finish, where Yates sat on his wheel, bided his time, then outpowered him inside the final 200 meters.

Alex Aranburu (Movistar) was best of the chasers, taking a four-man sprint for third, a dozen seconds after the winner. National champions Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Simone Velasco (Astana-Qazaqstan) were fourth and fifth, with Yates’ twin brother Simon (Jayco-AlUla) next across the line.

Adam Yates remporte le Grand Prix de Montréal 2023 🏆@AdamYates7 wins the 2023 Grand Prix de Montreal!#GPCQM pic.twitter.com/NXaWG9SHGA — GPCQM (@GPCQM) September 10, 2023

“The race is super hard. There are a lot of meters of climbing, and in the end, it’s almost six hours,” Yates said. “It’s a super taxing day and the guys did a good job to look after me. We started to wind it up with three or four laps to go. The guys did an amazing job to set the pace real high. I am not super explosive but I can do this really heavy, dull pace.

“We knew if we could do this, we would have a better chance. We did that and the on the last lap I just went full gas. So, perfect.”

He had finished second in 2015 and fourth last year, showing the race was good for his characteristics.

“I’ve been trying for a few years now, 2015 was a long time ago. It was also raining then,” he said. “It was with Tim Wellens, my now-teammate. Good memories. Now with Pavel, we worked really well together in the final and I am super happy for him as well to come second. All in all a good day.”

The duo were teammates at Ineos Grenadiers last year and will be reunited next season in the UAE Team Emirates squad. They know each other well and while Yates is regarded as the faster rider in a sprint, he said that he didn’t take anything for granted.

“I went super-fast on the climb. He was still there, so obviously he had super legs and good condition,” he said. “He was always a threat. I thought maybe I could be a bit quicker in the sprint, but I am getting older these days so I am not as quick as I used to be.

“I managed to get him on the front for the last K and wound it up from there.”

How it played out

A strong field lined out for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday, two days after Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Dstny) won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec in a big bunch sprint.

The young Belgian was there for the second of the country’s WorldTour events, along with many strong competitors. These included Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), who was best placed in this year’s lineup last time around, taking fourth.

The race was run off in overcast conditions, with rain complicating things on the 12.3km circuit. Multiple attacks were made early on, with Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny) eventually emerging from the bunch to build a gap of over four minutes. He stayed out front for several laps, picking up many primes on the Côte Camilien-Houde, and built a strong lead in the mountains classification.

Passage au GP de la montagne Ekoï pour Florian Vermeersch.

Florian Vermeersch is at the KOM by Ekoï.@lotto_dstny #gpcqm pic.twitter.com/wkAxtdOwlV — GPCQM (@GPCQM) September 10, 2023

The Belgian was eventually caught with 54km remaining, with the pace visibly ramping up lap by lap. Teammate De Lie attacked 14km later, only to be hauled back soon afterward. Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) put in a huge effort on the climb, spending a long, long time out of the saddle and putting many riders under serious pressure.

A number of big competitors went out the back, including former winner Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla), plus Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Neilson Powless, and Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

The pace would ease at times, allowing the strongest of the dropped riders to get back to the bunch, but it was a reduced bunch that crossed the line with two laps to go.

The next time up the climb saw Matthews, Alaphilippe, Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), and others lose contact, with the peloton vastly reduced and briefly split in two.

Healy and the other dropped riders returned with just under 19km remaining, giving them another chance, and the Irish champion then kicked clear going over the top of one of the smaller climbs on the course. He was dragged back by Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), with that team continuing to ride heading towards the final lap.

De Lie, who had been dropped several times, rejoined with just over 15km to go. Matthews attacked very soon after that and De Lie tried jumping across to him, only for his legs to dissolve with the effort.

🏁 13 km @blingmatthews à l'attaque ! Michael Matthews just attacked with 1 lap to go!#GPCQM pic.twitter.com/bTjweNXgjE — GPCQM (@GPCQM) September 10, 2023

Explosive final lap sees race blow apart

Matthews was suffering but kept plugging away, crossing the finish line for the penultimate time with a lead of several seconds. He was caught on the climb, with he, De Lie, and Bilbao all dropped.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r Citroën), and Healy also went south, with Adam Yates then playing his card with slightly over 10km remaining. He was tracked by Sivakov, but put the Frenchman under pressure and gapped him until after the descent.

The duo were back together with 8.2 km to go, working together with a gap of more than ten seconds over a disjoined chasing group. Matthias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and another national champion, Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) hammered up the next climb and dragged the group closer to the two leaders, but the gap went out again once more.

Sivakov and then Yates drove up the climb with 3km to go, comfortably clear of a fragmenting chase group. Simone Velasco (Astana Quazaqstan), Alex Aranburu (Movistar), and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroën) had pushed ahead of those chasers, with Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) joining after Aranburu springboarded clear.

Yates led under the kite and then Sivakov came through, with the Briton sitting behind him and then launching with exactly 200 meters to go. He tore clear to take the victory, his first win since stage one of the Tour de France in July, and his first one-day victory since the GP Industria & Artigianato in 2017.

Aranburu had been caught behind but was still best in the sprint, blasting in ahead of Madouas, Velasco, and Simon Yates.