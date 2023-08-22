Alison Jackson joins Veronica Ewers, Coryn Labecki at EF Education-Cannondale

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Alison Jackson is the latest big-name signing for the new EF Education-Cannondale team for next year, alongside U.S. stars Veronica Ewers and Coryn Labecki.

The Canadian has been racing with the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team this season after switching from Liv Racing over the winter. However, it was confirmed late last week that the squad, run by longtime general manager Linda Jackson, would fold at the end of the season.

The new EF Education-Cannondale team will be run under the same management as the EF Education-EasyPost men’s squad. Along with Ewers, Letizia Borghesi and Magdeleine Vallieres Mill will come over from the current EF set-up. Labecki, Nina Kessler, Noemi Ruegg, and Megan Armitage are also confirmed on the roster.

“EF Pro Cycling does such a good job with letting me be me and I love that part,” Jackson said. “I can just be who I am and it’s appreciated on and off the bike. I really love the brands and partners that are on board with EF Education-Cannondale. I love the storytelling that EF Pro Cycling does, like RaceTV, so there’s a lot of other things that signing with this team adds to my life alongside bike racing.

“I just want to share laughter with other people. The videos I make and the dances I do, they’re always funny in a lighthearted, positive way. If I can make people laugh and take their minds off things or just have people join in my joy, it feels good.”

Though the current EF team is currently racing on a WorldTour license, the new squad will start at Continental level and will not be eligible for promotion until 2026 when the next licenses are due to be awarded. However, with the likes of Jackson, Ewers, and Labecki on the roster the team is likely to earn plenty of invitations to major races.

Jackson has been a professional since 2015 when she signed with the Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air team. She spent two years there and then spent a year with the Italian BePink-Cogeas team before returning to the U.S. with Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank.

A move to the Sunweb team in 2020 saw her move into the WorldTour. Jackson took her first WorldTour win with a stage of the Simac Ladies Tour but this season saw her claim the biggest victory of her career so far when she won Paris-Roubaix.

Outside of her racing, Jackson is known for her social media accounts, particularly her TikTok, where she posts videos of herself and her teammates dancing. Since winning Paris-Roubaix, her profile has grown enormously.

“She is a rider with a big personality who shows it with a lot of fun videos and dances and she brings that fun element to the team but in speaking with her, I can see a determined and focused rider who can still learn a lot,” team manager Esra Tromp said.

“She can also balance this racing side of her with the fun-loving side of her. This also inspires teammates to have a little bit of fun around the races. She brings experience, determination, discipline, and fun. As a rider, I think she can perform on an even higher level than she has in the past couple of years and can win even more. We’re going to help her with that.”