Alison Jackson on how winning Paris-Roubaix changed her life: ‘It’s been absolutely wild’

There is little doubt that winning Paris-Roubaix has changed Alison Jackson’s life.

Jackson became the third female rider to hold the hallowed cobbled aloft in the Roubaix velodrome, after outsprinting a group of riders that she had formed an early breakaway with. Her celebration dance came as little surprise to anyone who has followed her on social media, but it rose her star yet further.

Prior to her win, Jackson had a pretty strong following on Instagram of a little over 30,000 people. Since her win, that has exploded to over 100,000 and it’s translating to out on the streets too where she’s regularly stopped for selfies in Girona, where she’s based.

“It’s been absolutely wild. Living in Girona, I can barely go anywhere without someone noticing me and wanting to take a photo,” Jackson told Velo in a recent video call from Scotland where she’s been training since the world championships. “They’re also sharing their own experience of what it was like when they watched me win Paris-Roubaix, and I love that. I have my experience and my story of the win, but it really connected on a lot of levels, emotionally with other people. Seeing how I won the race, the belief I had in myself, and the willingness to give it 110 percent right to the finish.

“We say a lot of times that sports people are inspiring, but when we draw from the characteristics of how I won that race, that is what’s inspiring. My personality is quite loud and then the dance just came out of me at the end. This was very surprising to [people] and then they see just this backlog of all my silly videos, dance videos that I’ve made, and they fall in love with the character. I think that’s so good for women’s sport because we have a lot of great characters inside the sport.”

Perhaps a sign of how much Jackson’s star has risen this year is the cheeseburger artwork that donned the road at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after she put out a plea for a food hand-up on the Tourmalet. While she didn’t get any food on that occasion, she did when she visited Glasgow for the world championships.

In the closing laps of the race, Jackson — who rode to 33rd in the end — was passed a box of donuts on the climb up Montrose Street, something that probably wouldn’t have happened last year. The Canadian has also noticed a big uptick in the number of people shouting their support at her by name, not just in generic terms.

“I just see this girl leaning over the barrier so much like holding up this box, so I figured this is she’s trying to give it to me, so I just go take a look what it was, I was just curious. And then it was these lovely, tender, delicious donuts,” she laughed.

“At every corner on every street, there are people you know shouting my name or knowing who I was or even shouting Mrs. Roubaix or whatever. In previous years, I probably hear just a lot of ‘Go Canada’ or maybe there’d be a few people here and there that would maybe know my name but yeah, it was it’s overwhelming the difference that winning a monument has made.”

Jackson hasn’t shied away from her new status and her post-Roubaix win video “I won a rock” definitely showed her new fans what she was about. She enjoys meeting her fans in real life as well and hopes that she can continue to inspire others through these interactions.

“In a way, it helped bridge the gap between me being a pro and just being a regular person, just like everyone else. There’s a lot of other things that people can connect with on a human level,” Jackson said. “On the other hand, I love it. When I was a kid, if I could have met my sporting hero or an Olympian, that would have made such a big impact on my life.

“Even if it’s just a great story to tell for a little while. I mean, I’m such a big fan of stories and storytelling, so if I can give someone else a great story of how they met me or the impact that a race performance had on them, then I am all for helping flush that entertainment out. I love the fans, I love my fans, and I love the people who have newly discovered me as a sport person and as a dancer.”

Paris-Roubaix didn’t just change how the wider world saw Jackson, but it has had a positive impact on how she sees herself and what she’s capable of. She hopes that positivity will rub off on her teammates when she returns to the classics next spring.

Jackson was announced this week as one of the signings for the new EF Education-Cannondale squad, alongside the likes of Veronica Ewers and Coryn Labecki.

“After winning Paris-Roubaix I totally just soaked in the moment. I don’t win a lot of… that’s my first big WorldTour classic win and then to win Paris-Roubaix I was really just soaking it totally into my bones to use that confidence, or to translate it into confidence for the next races and the next season,” she said. “A lot of it was the confidence in my decision-making in the bike race because for that race I had an idea of how the race was going to go before we got into it. I played into that, and each decision that I made along the way was to want to be in the action and knowing what potential Paris-Roubaix can offer as a course and how the race unfolds.

“I think that gave me a lot of confidence going into other bike races and how I see the race and have confidence that the decision-making is going to be good. I am really excited thinking about coming back next season and having the belief and the support of my teammates and my peers.”