American climbing ace Matthew Riccitello roars into lead at Tour de l’Avenir

Matthew Riccitello, the American climber on Israel Premier Tech, roared into the lead at the Tour de l’Avenir on Friday.

The French stage race is often a precursor of emerging talent, and Riccitello put his stamp on the race Friday in dramatic fashion on the Col de la Loze high in the French Alps.

“This is my career best moment to date,” he said. “I felt very strong all day. I crashed and for five seconds I thought ‘it’s over,’ but I came back. I came close to the win in a very hard battle but having the yellow is what is important. It’s not over. I have three stages to defend it with my great USA team.”

Mexican rider Isaac del Toro won the stage, with Riccitello crossing the line second at 1 second back in the brutal climbing stage.

Two more days and three stages — Saturday features a split stage with a time trial and a short road stage — remain in the Avenir race.

Only one other American won the Avenir, and that was Greg LeMond back in 1982.

Other riders such as Felice Gimondi, Miguel Induráin, Laurent Fignon, Egan Bernal, and Tadej Pogačar won the Tour de l’Avenir and then went on to win the Tour de France.

However, nothing is done yet. Riccitello holds a slender 25-second lead to Davide Piganzoli (Italy), with Friday’s stage winner Del Toro climbing into third at 26 seconds back.