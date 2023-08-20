American pro Kevin Vermaerke hits first pro podium after cunning racing

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

NORDKAPP, Norway (Velo) — Kevin Vermaerke hit his first pro stage race podium Sunday thanks to some cunning racing in the final stage at the Arctic Race of Norway.

Racing in biting wind and freezing temperatures, the DSM-Firmenich star scooped up some mid-race bonus seconds.

That was good enough to bounce the 22-year-old Californian into third overall as well as win the best young rider’s jersey in his best stage race result of his young pro career.

“I think it’s a good validation for myself,” Vermaerke told Velo. “I have been taking steps up this season at the Tour de France, the Clásica San Sebastián, the worlds, and now here.

“I didn’t win this race, but staying on the podium, slowly but surely I am getting there,” Vermaerke said. “That gives me a lot of confidence that I am on the right track, and hopefully the win is coming soon.”

Team DSM-Firmenich backed Vermaerke in the blustery and wild stage to Nordcapp, the northernmost paved road in Europe.

The team delivered Vermaerke to the line in an early stage bonus sprint, and he picked up two bonus seconds that would prove decisive.

Starting the day fourth, the time bonuses gave him the edge to move up onto his first pro stage race podium since joining the WorldTour in 2021. He also won the best young rider’s jersey in a solid four-day outing in the Arctic Circle.

“The best young rider’s is a nice bonus, but we wanted to go for the GC win. It all came down to bonus seconds, and I could pick up two in the beginning,” Vermaerke said. “I just missed out winning in the finish. With the headwinds in the finals the last two days has made it a bit of neutralized racing. The seconds were pretty important.”

Kevin Vermaerke hits first pro stage race podium

Vermaerke, right, was third overall. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Vermaerke is part of a new generation of U.S. riders making an impact across the European peloton.

Others like Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) are already making headlines, but Vermaerke is nipping at the edge of a breakout win.

“After the races I’ve been doing, the Tour de France, the Clásica San Sebastián, the worlds, this isn’t quite that same high level, but its nice to come and be at the front and fight for the win,” Vermaerke said Sunday. “It feels good.”

Vermaerke returned to his second Tour start in July, but unlike last year when he crashed out in the first week, he made it to Paris.

He carried that form into the Clásica and the road worlds in Glasgow, where he was the last rider swept up out of a breakaway.

Those performances bolstered his confidence when he arrived this week to race as a protected leader in the Arctic Race of Norway.

Cold, wind, fog, and rain made for rough conditions all week, and Vermaerke was shivering during the finish-line protocol.

“We’re at the edge of the world. It’s pretty cool, but I have to say I’d like to be in a place that’s a little bit warmer,” he said. “When I am home I will be able to appreciate the beauty, but I am sure it looks a lot better on TV than it feels right now, to be honest.

“Today was the least foggy day we’ve had, and we can could see the views and the ocean, and it really feels pretty remote out here.”