Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Road Road Racing

American pro Kevin Vermaerke hits first pro podium after cunning racing

Rising US prospect hits podium and wins best young rider's jersey after scooping up final-stage bonuses at Arctic Race of Norway.

Photo: Andrew Hood

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

NORDKAPP, Norway (Velo) — Kevin Vermaerke hit his first pro stage race podium Sunday thanks to some cunning racing in the final stage at the Arctic Race of Norway.

Racing in biting wind and freezing temperatures, the DSM-Firmenich star scooped up some mid-race bonus seconds.

That was good enough to bounce the 22-year-old Californian into third overall as well as win the best young rider’s jersey in his best stage race result of his young pro career.

“I think it’s a good validation for myself,” Vermaerke told Velo. “I have been taking steps up this season at the Tour de France, the Clásica San Sebastián, the worlds, and now here.

“I didn’t win this race, but staying on the podium, slowly but surely I am getting there,” Vermaerke said. “That gives me a lot of confidence that I am on the right track, and hopefully the win is coming soon.”

Team DSM-Firmenich backed Vermaerke in the blustery and wild stage to Nordcapp, the northernmost paved road in Europe.

The team delivered Vermaerke to the line in an early stage bonus sprint, and he picked up two bonus seconds that would prove decisive.

Starting the day fourth, the time bonuses gave him the edge to move up onto his first pro stage race podium since joining the WorldTour in 2021. He also won the best young rider’s jersey in a solid four-day outing in the Arctic Circle.

“The best young rider’s is a nice bonus, but we wanted to go for the GC win. It all came down to bonus seconds, and I could pick up two in the beginning,” Vermaerke said. “I just missed out winning in the finish. With the headwinds in the finals the last two days has made it a bit of neutralized racing. The seconds were pretty important.”

Kevin Vermaerke hits first pro stage race podium

Kevin Vermaerke
Vermaerke, right, was third overall. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Vermaerke is part of a new generation of U.S. riders making an impact across the European peloton.

Others like Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) are already making headlines, but Vermaerke is nipping at the edge of a breakout win.

“After the races I’ve been doing, the Tour de France, the Clásica San Sebastián, the worlds, this isn’t quite that same high level, but its nice to come and be at the front and fight for the win,” Vermaerke said Sunday. “It feels good.”

Vermaerke returned to his second Tour start in July, but unlike last year when he crashed out in the first week, he made it to Paris.

He carried that form into the Clásica and the road worlds in Glasgow, where he was the last rider swept up out of a breakaway.

Those performances bolstered his confidence when he arrived this week to race as a protected leader in the Arctic Race of Norway.

Cold, wind, fog, and rain made for rough conditions all week, and Vermaerke was shivering during the finish-line protocol.

“We’re at the edge of the world. It’s pretty cool, but I have to say I’d like to be in a place that’s a little bit warmer,” he said. “When I am home I will be able to appreciate the beauty, but I am sure it looks a lot better on TV than it feels right now, to be honest.

“Today was the least foggy day we’ve had, and we can could see the views and the ocean, and it really feels pretty remote out here.”

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon