‘An Honor for Me’: U.S. Junior Champion Darren Parham Joins Hagens Berman Axeon

U.S. junior road race champion Darren Parham will take a ride with prestigious development team Hagens Berman Axeon in 2024.

Parham, 18, is set to join Axel Merckx’s illustrious U23 squad next summer in what will be its first season linked to WorldTour outfit Jayco-AlUla.

“Joining Hagens Berman Axeon is an honor to me,” Parham said this week. “Since I started racing about three years ago, I’ve always had my sights set on riding for Hagens Berman Axeon.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity given to me by Axel and Koos [Moerenhout, team director – ed] alongside the rest of the staff and look forward to this upcoming season with our team.”

Parham saw racing through the U.S. and Europe with Hot Tubes in 2023, with national road race victory in Roanoke this summer no doubt the highlight.

The California-based ace also finished top-10 in the national time trial, which was won by the now-Ineos Grenadiers-signed A.J. August.

“Next year I hope to improve my climbing ability, but also improve my ability to race smart and efficiently in these higher level races,” Parham said. “Time trials are my favorite and I’m definitely looking to improve my time trialing and dial in better pacing strategies for specific races.”

The news of Parham’s signing comes hot off the back of his fellow U.S. junior champion Samantha Scott signing a deal with the women’s Continental team Lotto-Dstny.

Parham will join Merckx’s team in its first year racing as Hagens Berman Axeon-Jayco.

The Australia-based vehicle manufacturer Jayco expands its stake beyond sponsorship of the Jayco-AlUla men’s and women’s WorldTour teams next year to support the long-running U.S. devo team through 2027.

Hagens Berman Axeon has a long heritage of sending riders to the front echelon of pro cycling, including Tao Geoghegan Hart, Joe Dombrowski, João Almeida, and Lawson Craddock.

The new partnership with Jayco and the associated WorldTour team should only strengthen Hagens Berman Axeon’s creds as a leading pathway for young talent.

“Darren is young and very green, but shows a lot of commitment and desire to learn and improve himself,” Merckx said. “We will have to see how he will adjust to the U23 category, but he has the right mindset.”

Parham is the seventh rider signed to the squad for 2024 after Ben Wiggins (“son of Brad”), Hamish McKenzie, Mattia Sambinello, Adam Rafferty, Samuele Privitera, and Evan Boyle.