Annemiek van Vleuten: Doing second grand tour triple ‘doesn’t give me any extra goosebumps’

Annemiek van Vleuten is not driven by records.

The Movistar rider blitzed the so-called women’s grand tours last season — that term is a hot topic of debate — and she’s already notched up one this season in dramatic fashion.

As the Giro d’Italia Donne rides out of Chianciano on Friday afternoon, Van Vleuten is among the favorites to win the overall and she could set herself on course for another grand tour blitz. However, the world champion says that doing a repeat means nothing to her and she’s only driven by the task at hand, winning the maglia rosa.

“I just target race by race and for me, it’s not a goal. It’s also not something that will make me happy if I do it. It doesn’t give me any extra goosebumps or any extra energy. It’s nice for the media to write that but for me, it’s meaningless,” Van Vleuten said pretty emphatically in a small press conference on the eve of the race.

“If you do something like exceptional like last year, and then people ask me like to copy something exceptional, it is not very realistic. It was never ever, ever, ever my goal. I also don’t like to copy-paste, it’s not something super special.”

Van Vleuten arrived at the Giro Donne off the back of a period of riding at altitude that she ended last week with the national championships. The time at altitude was a chance to reset herself after a busy start to the season that had proved something of a rollercoaster.

The Dutchwoman admits that her desire to race during her final season was beginning to wane. She was enduring her longest period without a win and had been beset by bad luck and crashes, but the Vuelta Femenina was a turning point in her fortunes after she beat Demi Vollering by just nine seconds to win the overall title.

“I went to the Vuelta first with the feeling like oh, it’s such a long period without altitude. I had such a long period of racing because I came back from altitude just before Flanders, and I was like, ‘wow, I feel a little bit I don’t have the eagerness anymore to race,’” she said. “I thought, I will do this Vuelta and then I can go for the second step of the season. Then suddenly I came home with a different view and the Vuelta actually became an energizer. I have a lot of fun and I switched a bit from the disappointment of the spring into I’m back again and back in the mix.

“It gave me a lot of energy, the Vuelta, and I went with that feeling to altitude. I took my boyfriend…so my boyfriend had two weeks of holiday and I went to altitude. We went in the same car. It was like maybe one of the best altitude camps so far. It didn’t feel like a training camp, and they are usually the ones where I have the best results. I really recharge my batteries, and that’s what you need for such intense periods of racing coming up.”

Giro d’Italia Donne troubles

While Van Vleuten was hitting her marks in training over the early summer, it looked like she might have to wait a bit longer to race as the Giro went through some tumultuous times. Up until last week, a deal for television rights hadn’t been done and the organizer Starlight was refusing to pay to fund it.

Eventually, the Italian Federation — which owns the race — stepped in to pay the money needed, though at a lower rate than had been quoted by Starlight. Not only did the deal ensure the race went ahead this year, it secured its place on the WorldTour calendar for 2024.

“It was a bit nervous thinking maybe it’s not organized. I was super disappointed, I had a really good time at altitude, and you prepare for your big goal and then suddenly maybe the big goals aren’t there,” Van Vleuten said. “I’m super keen to race because the Giro is so different from the Tour de France. I know in the Tour de France there’s so much tension around and in the Giro it feels a bit more like racing with fun and a little bit less pressure around, so I always love to race in Italy.”

Despite the ups and downs that the Giro d’Italia Donne has had over the years, Van Vleuten has overwhelmingly fond memories of the event as she heads into her 12th and final appearance.

“The first thing that stands out to me is that already in my first edition of this Giro, the Italian organizers really take it seriously,” she said. “They can have a lot of criticism and the organization is maybe a bit chaotic and whatever, but they were one of the first organizations that really take us seriously. That is also why I start to fall in love maybe with the Giro. They just let us finish on the Stelvio. At that moment, they were not thinking like ‘oh, maybe not everyone can finish it or it’s so sad for some girls that maybe they don’t finish.’ They took us seriously.

“We have had two finishes on the Mortirolo with them, but already in 2010 a finish on the top of the Stelvio. So that’s a good thing that I remember. I never had a disappointment in the Giro. It’s always a special race with Italian organizers. One time we were sent the wrong way, but it also puts a big smile on your face. And what always stands out to me is the tifosi, the people that are supporting us. I have the feeling in Italy that they support men and women athletes equally. They have respect for us.”

This year will be the final edition run by the current organizer Starlight with the men’s Giro d’Italia organizer RCS set to step in from 2024. While Van Vleuten loves the Giro Donne, she hopes RCS will professionalize the race a bit more.

She also has another big request for the Italian organizer.

“This organization is having problems organizing it financially. I feel that is apparently not the right people there to organize it for us and that the organization needs to step up,” she said. “Nowadays there should not be situations like this in the Giro, one of our biggest races. Hopefully, RCS will be better and they have a bit more financial support and financial options to organize it well.

“Also beforehand, because we need the route, we need to be taken seriously. I think to announce the route so late [in May -ed], I feel we are not taken seriously. I also have a question for RCS that could give me second thoughts about stopping. But I will stop, so don’t worry. But, for example, a Lombardia for us. If you look at our calendar, there’s a whole gap after September, we don’t have any races anymore. For the riders that are racing now, I really hope that there will come a solid calendar in the autumn for the women, and with the Lombardia. I was really hoping for Lombardia already, and that I would have the opportunity to race it.”