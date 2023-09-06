Annemiek van Vleuten: ‘I was married to the bike, now I’ll have the freedom to do what I want’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

At the end of this week, a new chapter in Annemiek van Vleuten’s life will begin.

The Dutchwoman will step off her bike as a professional cyclist for the last time Sunday as the Simac Ladies Tour comes to a close. The six-day race is something of a parade lap for Van Vleuten, who grew up near the route and trained on many of its roads.

Life as a professional cyclist can be monastic at times with nearly every day geared toward ensuring you’re as good as you can be on the bike. Van Vleuten has applied that dedication better than most in the peloton and reaped the rewards for it, but she’s looking forward to shifting the balance away from time spent on the bike.

“I will enjoy that I don’t have to go out training when it’s raining in the Netherlands and when it’s cold and shitty weather. I have a bit more freedom,” Van Vleuten said in a video interview published by her Movistar team. “I was married to the bike and now I have more freedom to go wherever I like and not having the anxiety about losing your form and your shape. I can socialize a bit more without the bike.

“The good thing is that my life didn’t stop as a professional athlete. I was still good at combining my social life with the bike. I hope that other athletes can do that. It’s not all about the bike and you can combine it with other social activities.”

By closing out her career at the Simac Ladies Tour — which used to be called the Holland Ladies Tour — Van Vleuten brings it almost full circle. The race is not just on home roads, but it was one of the first major races she did after deciding to ride competitively.

Her stint at the 2007 Holland Ladies Tour, which was won by U.S. rider Kristen Armstrong, only lasted a few kilometers but it gave her an early taste of what it was like to ride in a big bunch. She’s had some better luck at the race since, winning the overall title twice. She’s currently sitting in 12th overall after two stages of this year’s race.

“I did the Holland Ladies Tour for the first time in 2007. It was only one day because I crashed out after one day. My skills were not so good yet,” she said. “It’s good to end my career there and it’s so close to my home. My feeling was that it had my name on it with the prologue near to my home and also the last stages are in my training area of Arnhem, and also really close to where my mother still lives so it’s a nice way to say goodbye.”

Since announcing last year that she intended to retire at the end of the 2023 season, Van Vleuten has put forward a couple of ideas about what she might like to do in her next career — most of those ideas have revolved around helping to guide younger riders.

Van Vleuten hasn’t made any firm plans about post-retirement yet and, after spending the best part of two decades dedicated to the bike, she’s not keen on pinning herself down to one thing. Instead, next year will be about figuring out what she wants to do and where her passions take her.

“I try not to sign a contract for 2024 and take it really as a sabbatical and take the year to do some shorter projects and orientate a bit to find a new project where I want to develop new qualities,” she said. “I’ve signed up for a course with the Olympic Committee for athletes that stopped, it’s a short course where they try to challenge you to think about what you learned in your career, what qualities do I have, and what I would like to develop.”

Working on strengths and weaknesses

Annemiek van Vleuten wins 2011 Tour of Flanders (Photo: Yorick Jansen/AFP via Getty Images)

Van Vleuten’s career has weathered a lot of changes in women’s cycling, and the sport is very different to the one she entered into in 2007. As the sport has evolved, so too has Van Vleuten as a rider.

Her first major breakthrough came in 2011 when she won the Women’s World Cup, but there was a lot more to come from her as she pushed her way through the ranks right to the top of the sport. As she has developed physically as a rider, her approach to her training and racing also changed.

“I was quite stressed with training, I wanted to be the perfect athlete, I was training with a power meter in 2010 and 2011. I was super focused on that. I would say to girls now, look a bit more around, don’t stress about your efforts and your power when you come back from a training ride,” Van Vleuten said.

“I realized that one of my strongest points is that I don’t get stuck in things I can’t control and I see that a lot of people do get stuck in that. It’s way better to focus on the things that you can control, and it makes you a happier person in general to accept that and move on.”

After her final world championships appearance last month, Van Vleuten put forward the idea of working with young riders on their mental strength. Her comments came after Marlen Reusser pulled out of the TT a few days previously, citing her mental health as the reason behind it.

Van Vleuten has endured her own mental ups and downs over her career but said that working with a mental coach has helped her. She wants more riders to do that before they suffer a crisis.

“I started to work with a mental coach back in 2010 and my driving force was that I want to get the best out of myself so also on the mental part,” she said. “I had to deal with a lot of negative thoughts. At that point, I wasn’t a climber and when I saw that I climb was coming up I was thinking, ‘here I go again, I will get dropped. I’m too heavy.’

“At first, you have to have an issue before working with a mental coach and I hope we can change this in cycling and sport in general. Mental coaching is such an important part of getting the best out of yourself as an athlete.”