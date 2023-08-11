Annemiek van Vleuten to close out career on home soil

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Annemiek van Vleuten has unveiled the final races of her career.

After finishing the Tour de France Femmes at the end of June, Van Vleuten’s confirmed calendar had only run until this Sunday’s road race at the world championships. But she has confirmed that she will race on for a few more weeks before bowing out as a professional cyclist.

Following this weekend’s road race around Glasgow, Van Vleuten is going to hit up a few criteriums before riding the Tour of Scandinavia and then ending her career on home soil at the Simac Ladies Tour.

“The Tour de France was a goal I really lived towards. Once home you feel a bit like a balloon deflating. I realized that it was the very last goal that I completely committed myself to and worked towards,” Van Vleuten wrote on her own website.

“That is something I have always enjoyed doing. Make a plan and try to get my best possible level. I have to say that for the Tour that actually worked out, except that I was feeling under the weather the last two days. The first six days were great. The tears I showed after the final time trial were also because I realized before the Tour that that race was my very last major goal, which I worked towards.”

Van Vleuten had hoped to defend the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift title that she took in dominant style last season. She had already won the first two grand tours of the year at the Vuelta Femenina and Giro d’Italia Donne, but the Tour proved to be a stretch too far.

It was not just the time trial where she showed her emotions and Van Vleuten cried in the arms of her sport director after losing out to Demi Vollering on the penultimate stage to the Tourmalet. She returned home to consider what would be next for her and she struggled to find a calendar that inspired her to compete but she ultimately plumped for a brace of stage races.

“I came home with that mix of emotions. That was quite difficult because I came home with that disappointment, but also with even more emotions around it. Then I started thinking about what’s to come. I really hoped that there would be a Tour of Lombardy for women. That would be a blast I could still bite into,” she said.

“Unfortunately, there are no races on our calendar that really appeal to me or that are perfect for me. But stopping after the Tour, I didn’t feel like it either. I still want to compete in competitions. I talked to my team, trainer and mental coach about what I would ride in the last races. We then decided to ride the Tour of Scandinavia and to close it very symbolically in-house, in the Simac Ladies Tour, at the beginning of September.”

Earlier in the season, Van Vleuten spoke of losing some of her motivation to race during the spring and finding her desire again after winning the Vuelta. With no big targets to come, Van Vleuten is easing into retirement rather than looking to go out with a big bang.

“I’m not going to mention both races as a very big goal anymore. I notice that I don’t have the energy for that anymore either. I really enjoy riding with my Movistar team, also with other riders than I rode with in the Tour and Giro,” she said. “I still really enjoy racing without the pressure of the GC. I will ride in Scandinavia because I think it’s a nice course and a nice country to race in. Then I’ll be home for one week and then the Simac Ladies Tour. It is very symbolic to say goodbye there. In 2007 I rode there for Therme-Skincare as a guest rider. Then I was already off course after one day because I was no longer in the race in Limburg after a crash.”