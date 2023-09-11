Annemiek van Vleuten’s final day as a pro rider: Last rather than first, but smiling and showing joy

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

She didn’t win, but Annemiek van Vleuten still crossed the finish line for the final time with her arms in the air.

The Dutchwoman made the now-familiar gesture as she rolled home at the end of the Simac Ladies Tour in Arnhem, beaming widely to huge cheers from a massive crowd.

A Hollywood ending would have seen her win the race overall, or at least the final stage, but instead she was the last rider home on Sunday after missing the key move, then sitting up.

She didn’t mind much at all.

Van Vleuten had tried to attack the chasing group and bridge across to a very strong front bunch but when it became clear that wasn’t going to work out, she eased back, drifted to the back of that group and savored the moment.

She waved to the fans calling her name, blowing kisses at times and then, inside the final three or so kilometers, drifted off the back, let her group go ahead, and slowed even more to really soak up the atmosphere.

With the crowds bigger and more vocal the closer she got to the finish line, the 40 year old rounded the final corner, continued waving with alternate arms and then crossed the line with both raised aloft.

She wheeled to a halt next to a group of supporters, embraced and kissed her mother, and was then swarmed and surrounded by journalists, TV crews and the general public.

It’s all over. 🏁🐐🥹@AvVleuten completes an illustrious career as one of the biggest ever names to have ridden a bike as a pro. She crosses the last finish line of the @ladiestour in Arnhem, in front of her home fans. 🩵🩵 #GraciasMiek 🩵🩵 pic.twitter.com/sAi784Yf2r — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) September 10, 2023

“I really enjoyed the last lap and took everything in,” she later told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “It was very special with all those people here.

“If you are in that group, you can take your time,” she laughed. “It felt really good to have my last race here, in my training area. I would also like to thank everyone who took the time to come here today.”

Movistar’s Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten with her mother at the end of the last stage of the Simac Ladies Tour in Arnhem on September 10, 2023. At the age of 40, she is retiring from cycling after a standout career. (Photo by Vincent Jannink / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

It was a special day for the rider, who clocked up four world titles, an Olympic gold medal, plus victories in the three grand tours as part of a staggering 104 career wins.

Also read:

She’s been a formidable competitor and that hunger briefly rose to the surface in her NOS interview, with the Dutchwoman briefly lamenting that she didn’t do more on this final day of competition.

“I should have been more focused. I should have been there. I was disappointed about that for a while. I still feel that way,” she said.

However she has taken many, many victories; as the months and years pass by, she may well savor the particular way the final kilometers played out, and the way she was able to connect with those by the roadside and, by extension, those watching on TV.

Following the podium ceremony she was feted for a long time on that platform, with local dignitaries, race officials and a children’s cycling club giving her praise, plaudits and gifts.

She had been the person handing presents out earlier in the day, making a gesture to her Team Movistar colleagues as a way of saying thank you.

🌈👕🥹 @AvVleuten started her last day as a pro being an absolute angel. Rainbow jerseys for ALL of her team-mates, both at the @ladiestour and beyond. #GraciasMiek – enjoy what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/ZEnnA3fLAd — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) September 10, 2023

She’ll likely miss being in the peloton, but also knows it is time to stop.

And she can see the bigger picture in terms of what she has done for the sport and the sport has done for her.

“The racing is more attractive and at a higher level,” she said, reflecting on those things. “I have been part of the fact that cycling has become more attractive and is featured more on TV. The profession of professional cyclist did not yet exist when I started, but it does now.

“Something very unexpected that has come my way and I feel lucky that I was able to experience all of this,” she continued. “High peaks and deep valleys, but at the bottom line it has brought me a lot, also as a person.”