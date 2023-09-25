Another championship, another silver medal: Wout van Aert rues Euros near-miss

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wout van Aert supplemented a very bittersweet bounty when he took home another silver medal at the European championships road race Sunday.

Second behind Jumbo-Visma teammate Christophe Laporte on the Col du Vam hilltop extends Van Aert’s unfortunate palmarès of second-place finishes in championship racing and left him downbeat at a season short of marquee victories.

“I thought until the very last meters that I could still get past Laporte. I don’t understand why I didn’t have the last bit of strength,” Van Aert told Sporza.

“I thought I would pass him until the very last meters, but when it leveled out at the top I had nothing left in my legs,” he said.

“The disappointment is predominant.”

Also read:

Van Aert races toward the close of his road schedule stuck with the bridesmaid status.

From cyclocross worlds and the cobbled monuments through the world and European championships, the 29-year-old has helped drive the narrative on 2023 but has never taken the headline slot.

Further back than that, Van Aert has now amassed 12 silver medals in eight years of road and ‘cross championships. Eight of those second places have arrived since 2020 [see breakdown below – ed] in an unfortunate suggestion of the Jumbo-Visma star’s “jack of all-trade” skillset.

“I don’t think about it during the race, but it is an observation that I cannot deny. Of course, that’s on my mind. I try to win every race. That’s how I rode today,” Van Aert said of his struggles to convert. “It creates mixed feelings.

“On the one hand, it’s nice that I’m always there, but this year I’m just not there.”

‘Things will be different in the future’

Laporte beat back Van Aert’s late charge at the 2023 European championships. (Photo: Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Van Aert blazed into the WorldTour in 2019 amid a whirlwind of hype. The cross-discipline phenom flew with his lowly Vérandas Willems-Crelan team and then got even faster with Jumbo Visma.

At the time, he led the way for the peloton’s new breed of extra-versatile, tough-guy all-rounders.

Yet it seems more recently, the rest of the WorldTour caught up.

Archrival Mathieu van der Poel mastered the monuments, Tadej Pogačar turned to the classics, and riders like Filippo Ganna, Remco Evenepoel, and Mads Pedersen snapped at his heels everywhere else.

Sunday’s Euro race around the Dutch trash dump that is the Col du Vam was billed as a Van Aert vs Mads Pedersen battle royale.

Only Laporte didn’t wait to be outdone by the Danes and Belgians when he went solo out of the elite final split. Van Aert and his topper teammate Arnaud De Lie were caught short and hastily hashing out plans on the road.

“We did the maximum for Wout,” De Lie said. “It’s a shame, second and fourth. I would rather finish 10th with a win ahead of Wout, but that’s the race. Did I have the legs to win? Maybe, but in retrospect, it’s easy to say.”

📊 Wout van Aert has raced 2⃣3⃣ international championships (Olympics +🌈 + 🇪🇺 ) as an elite rider in cyclocross & on the road. He has finished on the podium 1⃣8⃣ times (=78%) 3x 🥇 – 12x 🥈 – 3x 🥉 https://t.co/FwJsPSRYbA — Jonas Creteur (@jonas_creteur) September 24, 2023

Van Aert will close his road season at the start of October with a series of Italian one-days.

Van Aert hasn’t so far left any hints at what his 2024 season will look like. But expect all the big hits that have previously left him on the second step to be on the schedule; CX worlds, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France, Olympic Games.

Jumbo-Visma this year swept the grand tours, the Vuelta a España podium, and the three steps of Sunday’s Europeans.

The Dutch dominators will hope to see Van Aert bring something to the party in 2024.

“I am confident that things will be different in the future,” Van said Sunday.

Wout van Aert: Championship silver medals

2023 European championships road race

2023 world championships road race

2023 cyclocross world championships

2021 world championship time trial

2021 Olympic Games road race

2021 cyclocross world championships

2020 world championships road race

2020 world championships time trial

2019 cyclocross world championships

2018 European cyclocross championships

2015 cyclocross world championships

2015 European cyclocross championships

Wout van Aert: Major one-day races, 2023: