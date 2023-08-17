Arctic Race of Norway goes fully electric with its race caravan

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ALTA, Norway (Velo) — The Arctic Race of Norway is going green for its 10th edition.

Race officials confirmed Wednesday that its entire fleet of race vehicles for the four-stage race will include electric-powered cars for the 2023 edition that started Thursday in Kautokeino.

“We will be the first ProTour race to have a full fleet of electric vehicles,” race director Knut-Eirik Dybdal said. “All of our cars in the race will be electric.”

Carmaker Xpeng is providing more than 100 electric vehicles to be used by teams and officials during the race that ends Sunday on the Nordkapp, Europe’s most northernmost paved road.

There are other gas-powered vehicles being deployed around the race, but officials say they’re working hard to reduce the race’s carbon footprint.

Officials say all the cars in this year’s caravan at the Arctic Race of Norway are electric vehicles. (Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Officials say the issue is especially poignant in the world’s Arctic regions that are often on the frontlines of climate change.

“Year after year, the race strives to make a positive impact on Northern Norway and burnish its sustainable credentials through environmental and social initiatives,” a race statement read. “It also wishes to promote cycling within communities to help usher in the urban and sustainable mobility of the future.”

The race was awarded the Eco-Lighthouse certification, a leading environmental certification scheme in Norway.

Some critics point out that some of Europe’s big stage races are accompanied by fleet of emission-belching vehicles that include team cars, buses, and other trucks to ferry around nearly 200 riders, plus the retinue of staffers, race officials, media, and other personnel.

During the Arctic Race of Norway, some 18 mobile chargers will supply vehicles along the route.

Local supplier in key host towns will also allow the race to tap their grids to meet the event’s charging requirements at starts and finishes.