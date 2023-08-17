Arctic Race of Norway stage 1: Alberto Dainese sprints to win opener

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ALTA, Norway (Velo) — Alberto Dainese (DSM-Firmenich) kicked to victory Thursday in the opening stage at the Arctic Race of Norway after Daryl Impey (Israel Premier Tech) threw a Hail Mary in the closing kilometers.

Impey, set to retire at the end of this season, jumped off the front on a steep climb on the final circuit in a bid to notch one more win before his career is over. The South African opened a promising gap, but the bunch caught him at the red kite to set up the mass gallop.

Dainese, set to join Tudor Pro Cycling in 2024, made easy work of the field to win for the first time since the Giro d’Italia in May.

“It’s been a couple of months without racing after the Giro. Today I had a bit of pressure. I am the only sprinter from the WorldTour and I had to deliver,” Dainese said. “It was not easy to be at the front. In the sprint, I was around 15th position with 300m to go, but I got some space, and I could pass the guys.”

The Arctic Race of Norway passes through some wild expanses. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The win takes the edge off inside the team bus at DSM-Firmenich after defending champion Andreas Leknessund did not start with fever.

Noah Hobbs (Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ) came through second, with Clément Champoussin (Arkéa-Samsic) in third. American Colin Joyce (Human Powered Health) kicked to 10th.

An early break featuring Benjamin Perry (Human Powered Health) peeled away in the rolling stage across the forests of northern Norway.

Brisk winds and cool wind made for a tense race, before Impey jumped to lighten up the closing kilometers.

The 10th Arctic Race of Norway continues Thursday 153.4km from Alta to Hammerfest along the rocky and spectacular coast.