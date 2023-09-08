Arnaud de Lie unleashes incredible sprint to scoop GP Cycliste de Québec

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Prodigious young Belgian Arnaud de Lie landed the first WorldTour win of his career at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday, unleashing a staggering sprint to pass Corbin Strong (Israel – Premier Tech) close to the line.

The 21 year old was a long, long way back as the sprint launched, yet overhauled rider after rider on the uphill drag to the line. He beat Strong, double race winner Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), Alex Aranburu (Movistar Team) and the others, collapsing after the line in a mixture of fatigue and delight.

It is the biggest victory of his career and underlines the promise that has long been recognized within the sport.

“I wanted to try to save all of my energy to the end,” he said. “Of course, I had watched a lot of the old editions and I knew that you had to wait for a long, long time. I had two teammates left and it was quite a distance from the finish line, but I wanted to try to get that speed from behind.

“Michael Matthews is brilliant and it is great to get past Corbin Strong as well.”

The race was his first time travelling outside of Europe and he got a strong reward for that journey. He said that he was aware of the race for a long time and was proud to deliver in the event.

“I think the team worked fantastically well, perfectly today. Taking the Grand Prix Québec is fantastic. I remember watching it when I was eight years old in 2010, and it is amazing to be able to win it myself. It is lovely to have it on my palmàres.”

How it played out:

The first of two Canadian WorldTour races was run off on a tough 12.6km circuit, with the Côte des Glacis the prime difficulty and to be scaled 16 times by the peloton. The course favors punchy riders, as shown in the past by winners like Michael Matthews, Peter Sagan, Rigoberto Úran, Simon Gerrans, and Philippe Gilbert, and was certain to do so again.

That circuit would see the riders amass 2,508 meters of altitude gain, making for a very tough day in—and out—of the saddle.

Rain early on didn’t deter a number of attacks, with the day’s key break being established 10 kilometers in. It featured four riders, with Gianmarco Garofoli (Astana Quazaqstan), Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek), and David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk) making their debut in the event, and Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step) aiming to improve on his 53rd place of last year.

Other riders tried and failed to get across, with the four leaders knuckling down together and opening a lead of more than three and a half minutes with 120km to go.

Le peloton est 3 minutes derrière.

Le peloton est 3 minutes derrière.

The pack is 3 minutes behind.

They continued to work hard on the difficult course, but the peloton wasn’t letting the gap grow too big.

The quartet was eventually gobbled up with 44km remaining, with Fausto Masnada (Soudal Quick-Step) launching soon afterward in search of the prime atop the Côte des Glacis. He duly did so again the next time around.

Irish champion Ben Healy played his card with just over 16km to go, hammered it on the climb, causing gaps in the bunch. The EF Education-EasyPost rider dragged several riders clear but the gap wasn’t big enough to make a difference. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) then tried on the descent, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) followed on the next uphill, yet many riders remained in contention heading towards the finish and the start of the final lap.

Jayco AlUla led the bunch across the line there, trying to set things up for what would be a record third Matthews win, while Ag2r Citroën massed at the front soon afterward to try to follow up on Benoit Cosnefroy’s superb victory of last year.

The Frenchman did what he did last time around and put in a huge move on the uphill. Surging inside the final four kilometers, he opened an immediate gap on the first ramp, was well clear on the descent, but the peloton was chasing hard.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-First) attacked and tore past him with 2km remaining. He couldn’t get any daylight, though, and everything was still together going under the kite with 1km to go.

Jumbo-Visma then pushed forward for Christophe Laporte, with Michael Matthews lurking close behind. Corbin Strong (Israel Premier Tech) launched and looked to have it won, but Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Dstny) powered around him to land the first of what is likely to be many WorldTour victories.

Next up is the Grand Prix de Montreal on Sunday. Could he double up there?

“It is more mountainous, it is going to be difficult,” he said. “We have our best card to play with Maxime Van Gills. Of course, he was good in the Tour de France on the Grand Colombier [taking second – ed.]. But you never know what happens, and anything can happen. I’ve got a very good condition, at the minute I’m in form. Of course maybe sometimes a sprint gets there, we’ll believe in that as well.”

That may or may not happen, but taking his first WorldTour win in the manner he did will both intimidate and impress his rivals alike.