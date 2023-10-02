Arnaud De Lie Wins Sprint with One Leg: ‘I Prefer to Sprint with Two Legs’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Arnaud De Lie is undoubtedly one of the strongest sprinters in the bunch.

Yet the 21-year-old raised the bar Sunday when he won Famenne Ardenne Classic with one leg.

The Lotto-Dstny opened up his kick with such ferocity that he broke his right pedal and his foot clipped out with 50m to go. He carried enough momentum and pedaled with his left leg to drive home the spectacular victory.

“I prefer to sprint with two legs,” De Lie said with a laugh. “My cleat broke off and I lost my pedal. Luckily I still won, otherwise I would have been quite disappointed if I had lost the race as a result.”

Despite the finish-line, De Lie kicked to his 10th win in 2023 ahead of Kaden Groves and Florian Sénéchal in the Belgium one-day.

De Lie was positioned well back of the lead bunch when the sprint started, but he said he deliberately left his effort late. A tremendous burst of speed saw him bolt clear of the others, only to his cleat pop loose with about 50 meters to go.

“Fortunately it broke at 50 meters from the finish and not 100 meters. I was a bit panicky because my chain also came off,” De Lie said. “I was able to quickly switch back to the big plate and still able to win, in front of my own people. This is very special, for sure and I’ve won and against a strong field, too.

“Last year I crashed here in the last corner and ended up 15th. I wonder what I will achieve here next year.”

The victory gives De Lie some 19 victories since he jumped to the top pro level last year. Last month, he kicked to his first WorldTour win at GP Québec.

De Lie closes out his season with three more one-days in Europe, including Paris-Tours, before heading to China for the WorldTour closer at Gree-Tour of Huangxi.