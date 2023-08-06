Belgian stars Wout Van Aert and Remco Evenepoel rue missed world championship chance

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There was, as some predicted, a cyclocross star at the top step of the podium on Sunday evening.

However it wasn’t triple cross world champion Wout Van Aert who won cycling’s world road race championships in Glasgow. Rather, it was his longtime Dutch rival Mathieu van der Poel.

The two, who have gone to head countless times on cross machines, squared up once again in the road race.

Van der Poel attacked in the closing stages and shrugged off a crash plus a broken shoe to finish nearly two minutes clear. Van Aert jumped away from Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) and Mads Pedersen (Denmark) close to the line to secure the consolation prize of silver.

He looked frustrated on the podium, a little distant when compared to Pogačar’s air of fatigued bonhomie, but readily recognized that the best man won.

“It is okay, I am not too disappointed because Mathieu was stronger and I didn’t make really mistakes, I believe,” he said. “I was in the right split, always well positioned thanks to my team, and when Mathieu attacked I was on his wheel and I just couldn’t follow. From there on quickly I realized that second place would be the highest possible.

“Of course I came here to win, not to be second. But there were some championships where I really felt that I could have done something different. Now I don’t have this feeling, so it is easier for me to accept.”

On paper at least, the Belgian team was one of the very strongest in the event. Aside from Van Aert, it had Jasper Philipsen—just in case it came down to a select sprint—as well as defending champion Remco Evenepoel, fresh off his win last week in the Clasica San Sebastian.

He had a curious race, though, drifting off both the back and the front on several occasions.

Evenepoel launched several big moves but ultimately lost out and rolled in 25th, 10:10 behind.

It was, he would later say, not the ideal parcours for him.

“It was a bit of a plan to make it aggressive and to try to go with a smaller group, but of course the guys in the back didn’t give me a lot of space” he said. “They knew on a course like this if I would go alone there was a big chance to stay away.

“In the end I knew that I had get rid of guys like Mathieu and Tadej, because they are super-explosive and on a course like this which didn’t really suit me in the end, I had to try to go alone. But it wasn’t easy.”

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 06: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium attacks during the Elite men’s road race at the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow 2023. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

He, like many, described the Glasgow circuit as brutal.

It was an atypical worlds course and one which was arguably the toughest in many, many years.

“When you have so many corners, when you have all these stop and goes, it is really hard,” he continued. “For a rider like me who is not really liking to do it, it is very hard.”

Van Aert had been uncertain about the course before the race and hedged his bets a little when asked afterwards if it had worked out well or not for the race.

“Tricky question!” he replied. “It is definitely a hard course, if you see the kind of riders who were there in the final. It was definitely worthy for a world championship, because the strongest riders got in the front.

“Let’s say it was good for once, but maybe next time it is good if it is also less technical.”

Still, given his cross skills, it is very unlikely that that technical nature was what cost him gold.

Sometimes another rider just has the better day, gets the upper hand. And even if Van Aert is a born winner who hates losing, he had to accept that.

“My teammates did an amazing job and unfortunately I couldn’t pay them back with the rainbow jersey. I have to accept that someone was stronger.”

So too did the rest of the field. It was that kind of win.