Belgium’s hottest prospect just signed to stay with Lotto Dstny through 2026

Arnaud De Lie, Belgium’s hottest prospect, just signed on to stay with Lotto Dstny through 2026.

No, it’s not Remco Evenepoel or Wout van Aert. It’s De Lie who’s causing the latest buzz in Belgium, and many believe the 21-year-old “todo terreno” is on the cusp of superstardom.

With some of the top WorldTour teams salivating over De Lie’s contract, Lotto-Dstny didn’t want its diamond in the rough to slip away.

“With the eyes on the future, Arnaud De Lie’s contract extension was a priority,” said CEO Stéphane Heulot in a team statement. “We are therefore very pleased that one of Belgium’s greatest cycling talents will stay on board at Lotto Dstny.”

De Lie is a homegrown product and many see him as being a WorldTour-level superstar, with the ability to win sprints and one-day classics.

He’s more built for speed like a Tom Boonen than all-rounders like Evenepoel or Van Aert, who can also win time trials, grand tours, and pace over Europe’s tallest mountain passes.

De Lie turned pro in 2022 with immediate impact. Nicknamed the “Bull of Lescheret,” he won nine races in his rookie season. Despite a heavy crash in mid-May, De Lie’s already won seven races and hit top results at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Brabantse Pijl this spring to confirm his one-day classics chops.

Lotto Dstny already had him under contract next season, but the team signed an additional two-season deal to keep him in team colors through at least the end of 2026.

Why is that date important? The next round of WorldTour licenses will be doled out at the end of 2025, and Lotto Dstny is keen to rejoin the top league after seeing relegation at the end of the 2022 season.

Di Lie’s expected points haul should prove decisive.

“Everyone in the team and also Arnaud himself is convinced that there is still a nice margin for growth,” Heulot said. “This long-term commitment gives us the opportunity to take the next steps within Lotto Dstny, so that together we can realize Arnaud’s ambitions. We are already very much looking forward to what the future holds.”

Lotto Dstny betting that De Lie is ticket back to WorldTour

De Lie is one of Belgium’s top rising stars, and Lotto Dstny didn’t want him to slip away. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Keeping De Lie is a big coup for Lotto Dstny.

Sources said that Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere was desperate to sign away De Lie to bolster his aging plank of classics riders. Other top WorldTour teams were also circling for his signature.

Lotto Dstny is already counting on his ability to score UCI points, and hopes the rising star will help convince sponsors to keep backing the team as it pursues promotion back into the WorldTour.

Though sprinter Caleb Ewan is under contract through 2024, management told him he is free to pursue other options. De Lie is expected to make his grand tour debut next year.

De Lie’s presence will also bolster the team’s relevance to Tour organizers and help the team stay in the hunt for WorldTour status.

“This year I was already able to show myself several times in WorldTour races, which proves that I keep making progress,” De Lie said. “The ambition is therefore to become competitive at the highest level in the future and win a big classic. Which one that may be doesn’t really matter to me.

“And whether I am more of a sprinter or a classics rider? I am lucky to be good at both but my heart still lies a bit more with the classics. Of course, that doesn’t take away the fact that both things are possible to combine.”

💬”Extending at Lotto Dstny was a logical choice for me. The team showed a lot of confidence in me from the beginning and the project the management has proposed to me for the coming years is promising.” Read more here 👇https://t.co/3oi16T8G83 — Lotto Dstny (@lotto_dstny) August 23, 2023

Despite winning 16 pro races in two years, De Lie has yet to win at the WorldTour level.

That could change as soon as this week. He is starting the Renewi Tour on Wednesday, and the former Benelux tour is packed with stages that fit his profile. He’ll also race at the Canadian WorldTour races to close out 2023.

“A WorldTour win in one of the upcoming races would be fantastic. I am in very good form and it would be a very nice end to the season,” De Lie said. “The fact that I will be racing with Lotto Dstny until 2026 gives me some peace of mind and also the time to improve step by step.”