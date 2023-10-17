Best Team Ever? Jumbo-Visma Closes Out 2023 with 69 Victories, and Questions About Its Future

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma closed out its dream season with double victory in the final stage at the Gree Tour of Guangxi to cap 2023 with 69 wins.

Olav Kooij won the final sprint and Milan Vader claimed the GC to put the last feather in Jumbo-Visma’s cap in what’s a near-perfect season.

After winning all three grand tours in the historic marker, team officials were ebullient as the champagne flew one last time.

“There are no words to describe it,” said Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman. “It is an unprecedented season, really fantastic. We are always a modest and humble team, but this is definitely something to reflect on. We are very proud of it.”

Jumbo-Visma’s season puts it among the best ever in elite men’s cycling.

No team in decades has come close to what the Dutch-based squad pulled off in 2023.

Even before the bubbles fizzle out, many are already wondering if the “Killer Bees” can do it again.

Here are a few of the 2023 milestones:

Victories in all three grand tours with three different riders.

40 stage wins across the season.

10 GC titles in weeklong or smaller stage races.

10 one-day classics.

5 national championship titles.

3 riders ranked in the top-5 UCI world rankings.

The team’s philosophy of “total cycling” — inspired by the Dutch national soccer team in the 1970s — sees many riders with chances to win across nearly every race the team starts.

The team certainly saw big wins from across its roster, from the proven stalwarts to rising talents. Some 14 riders on the 29-strong roster among the “Killer Bees” won at least once across the season.

The 2023 saw breakout performances from emerging sprinters Kooij, with 13 wins, and Per Strand Hagenes, one of the development team riders who jumps to the WorldTour in 2024 after winning three elite races.

Sepp Kuss also stepped out of his domestique role to win a stage and the overall at the Vuelta a España to complete the team’s unprecedented grand tour sweep.

Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard both posted superb seasons, perhaps their best ever respectively, with each winning or finishing on the podium of every stage race they started in 2023.

Roglič and his near-perfect season marched in step with the team’s ethos, winning every stage race he started, winning the Giro d’Italia, and finishing third at the sometimes-controversial Vuelta behind Kuss and Vingegaard. In his three starts in one-day races, he won one, hit third and fourth, respectively in the other two.

The same goes for Vingegaard, who was near-perfect in stage races, only missing the win with third at Paris-Nice, and winning the Tour de France for the second straight year, as well as hitting second at the Vuelta.

Missing a monument: Where’s Wout van Aert?

Van Aert won plenty in 2023, but missed out on a monument or world title. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Perhaps the team’s lone blot was missing out on a monument in 2023.

Wout van Aert won E3 Saxo Bank and Christophe Laporte won Gent-Wevelgem, but neither is considered one of cycling’s five monuments.

Van Aert came close again with third at Milano-Sanremo, fourth at Tour of Flanders, third at Paris-Roubaix. Tiesj Benoot was seventh at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Roglič third at Il Lombardia.

Despite the lone hiccup, the team is celebrating its unprecedented run.

“If you add Christophe Laporte’s victory at the European Championships, we have 70,” Zeeman said. “This is by far the best season this team has ever had. We have made cycling history by winning three grand tours in one year. And now, after the week in China, we have reached 70 victories.”

Even with its near-perfect season, it’s UAE Team Emirates — not Jumbo-Visma — that finishes the 2023 season as the top-ranked elite men’s WorldTour team in the UCI rankings.

Can Jumbo-Visma do it again?

Roglič’s departure will shape 2024. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Will this be the team’s high water mark?

Roglič and his exit for Bora-Hansgrohe will leave a big hole in the roster.

The Slovenian is a guarantee in every race he starts, and so far, there are no major signings to fill the void.

The retirements of Robert Gesink, Rohan Dennis, and Nathan Van Hooydonck, three important motors in the engine room, will be also missed.

Vingegaard is expected to once again focus on the Tour, and perhaps Kuss could take on the Giro as outright leader in 2024, though team officials say they won’t begin to strike next year’s goals until they see the route for the 2024 Tour later this month.

New signings include Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and Ben Tullett (Ineos Grenadiers), with Hagenes and two others stepping up from its homegrown development team.

Reports that the team has assured its financial future with the arrival of a possible new co-sponsor for 2024 will mean that Jumbo-Visma and its “Killer Bees” could keep dominating for the next few seasons at least.

But can they? Staying at the top is often harder than getting there.