‘Better now than in October’: Human Powered Health riders, staff scramble to find new jobs

ALTA, Norway (Velo) — The Arctic Race of Norway is a wrap and the riders are waiting in a remote airstrip for a flight back to Europe.

The peloton keeps spinning, but Human Powered Health and its 17-year history in the peloton will soon be coming to an end.

Officials confirmed that the men’s team at Human Powered Health will fold at the end of the season unless a miracle happens in the next few weeks. By early August, management told riders and staffers to search for new jobs.

“It was a big shock and really sad. No one saw it coming,” Kristian Aasvold told Velo. “Everyone now is just trying to do their best, and hopefully everyone can find something for next year.”

General manager Jonas Carney is taking advantage of every moment, and living up to his promise to try to find jobs for his loyal staff of soigneurs, mechanics, and troop of riders.

As riders waited to board their flights back home, Carney chatted with sport directors from other teams.

Once rivals, these teams now could be a lifeline for the 23 riders and dozens of staffers who will be out of a job at the end of 2023.

The four-day Arctic Race of Norway last week was both a salve and a shock for the team. The race represented a chance for the team to compete and leave the sport with heads held high. It was also an opportunity for riders to network and try to land jobs for next season.

‘It was a surprise for everyone’

General manager Jonas Carney, right, is committed to helping the riders and staff find new jobs. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

With its roots dating back to 2007, Human Powered Health, and its earlier iterations as Rally, Optum, and Kelly Benefit Strategies, was one of the mainstays of the American peloton.

Though it never hit WorldTour level, the team invested heavily in 2018 to make Europe its base of operations as it moved into ProTeam status.

The team earned invites to some of Europe’s biggest races and was planting the seeds for a grand tour berth. Last year, the team was close to signing Mark Cavendish.

Things were on the right track, until the stunning announcement in early August that everything would be coming to a close.

Though officials have yet to reveal why the sponsorship money won’t be there for the men’s team, officials confirmed to Velo that the women’s team will continue.

For riders and staffers at the Arctic Race of Norway, the race was a chance to network, race hard, and prepare for the unknown.

“The news was a bit of a surprise for everyone, but the team vibe has always been a big component of this team,” Ben Perry said. “You look around and see some teams with everyone with sad faces, looking at their iPhones, but we are one of the few teams who are over there laughing and cracking jokes.

“We have a bit of self-deprecating humor, what are you going to do? Fire me?”

Jokes aside, riders like Perry are taking the news as best they can. Some are transitioning to other things, such as Chad Haga, who confirmed he will join the gravel scene in 2024.

“It’s better to know now than in October,” Aasvold said. “Everyone knows the facts now. We are going to be paid for the rest of the year, and that gives everyone a chance to find something for next year. I had a baby, and that really changed my life. I am just trying to enjoy this now and see what happens. It might be my last season.”

‘Hopefully we can all land on our feet’

The riders prepare for a stage at the Arctic Race of Norway. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

After the initial shock of the news wore off, riders and staffers were intent on enjoying their final moments together.

Riders didn’t win a stage in the Arctic Race in Norway. A few snuck into breakaways, and Colin Joyce was 10th in stage 1, the best for the team across the week.

“It’s a sad situation for sure. This team’s been around a long time, and I’ve been stoked to have been a part of it,” Joyce told FloBikes. “Hopefully all of us can land on our feet quickly. It was a bit of a shock for me.

“I am looking around trying to find a job next year like we are all,” Joyce said. “I think it’s one of the unfortunate sides of the sport, at the same time, this team’s done a lot for many individual riders over the years. I think we have to be thankful for that. Hopefully, another team can come in and fill its spot. There is sad and unfortunate news for the team.”

Perry, who raced one season in the WorldTour with Astana in 2021, hopes to keep racing. And if he cannot land a contract, he is determined to stay involved in professional racing at some level.

“I didn’t have my best year, but I hope some teams can see my qualities from before, and maybe I will still be able to show myself in the races this year,” Perry said. “I’ve been fortunate to have the career that I’ve had, and I’ve seen the world, and I got some results. We are still positive, still having fun, still racing hard. We all understand. It’s not like it’s anyone’s fault.

“This team’s been around 17 years, and everyone can be proud of what they’ve done,” Perry said. “The team hasn’t been around the peloton for so long without a good reason. It’s sad the team is closing, and who knows, maybe someone will come through to save it.”

The squad is close, and many of the riders are friends off the bike as well. Many are based in Girona, Spain, where the team has its service course. A few more races, and unless a final-hour sponsor steps in, the team will shutter its operations.

It’s an unfortunate end for a team that’s given so much. The team will continue to race its fall schedule, including its final race on American roads at the Maryland Cycling Classic next month. The team’s story will end with its last race set for Binche-Chimay-Binche/Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke in Belgium on October 3.