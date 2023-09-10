Bobby & Jens: Tiffany Cromwell’s gravel and road racing balancing act

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Fresh from SBT GRVL, pro road cyclist Tiffany Cromwell joins Bobby & Jens this week to discuss how she manages a gravel calendar alongside her road campaign.

A seasoned roadie with a Omloop Het Nieuwsblad win and two stages of the Giro Donne under her belt, Cromwell has now spent enough time racing off-road to become one of the biggest names in the gravel pack. In this conversation she guides the show’s co-host and self proclaimed cat. 6 gravel rider Bobby Julich through the finer points of competing at the pointy end on dirt roads.

But as much as she likes gravel racing, there are some things she would change, namely making them shorter. “I think my attention span is too short to want to race [200 miles],” she jokes.

There are serious reasons behind wanting shorter races, however. People do want more shorter distance courses available, Cromwell says, saying it’s important to making cycling accessible and inclusive. “Let’s make racing hard, fun, but shorter,” she says.

Cromwell has found a way to balance her obligations as a top road cyclist with being a competitive off-road rider who has picked up results like a podium at SBT GRVL. But the two disciplines are hardly complementary.

They require different kinds of efforts and endurance levels, among other factors that necessitate different training strategies. And having spent a career on the road, Cromwell is used to a life of relative luxury when it comes to being looked after. But in the gravel realm, most often she is by herself or just with her boyfriend at races, with rarely any support team to speak of.

Back on road, Cromwell has been around for a huge transformation in the women’s side of the sport.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen a lot of progress in women’s cycling… you are seeing now there are a lot more steps because when I started it was such a big jump. You went from juniors into the pro peloton.” Now, there are U23 pathways and development teams on the way to the WorldTour.

Co-host Jens Voigt poses a question about what she would do to continue to progress women’s cycling if she were UCI president for a day. It’s something Cromwell clearly has some good answers for.

We also hear about the FNLD GRVL race she’s created with her boyfriend, Formula 1 driver Valterri Bottas, and the lessons she thinks cycling can learn from F1.

