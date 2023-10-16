Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 50% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Road Road Racing

Bora-Hansgrohe Picks Up One of Jumbo-Visma’s Top Coaches to Back Primož Roglič’s Grand Tour Goals

Marc Lamberts also coached Wout van Aert, and will cross over with Roglič to join the German squad.

Published
Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Marc Lamberts, one of Jumbo-Visma’s top coaches who also worked with classics superstar Wout van Aert, will join Primož Roglič in a move to Bora-Hansgrohe.

Team officials confirmed Monday that Lamberts will fold into the German squads’s performance team ahead of the highly anticipated arrival of Roglič for 2024.

“After eight years at Jumbo-Visma, and after writing history by winning all three grand tours this year, I felt as if I had reached my finish line,” Lamberts said Monday. “So, I’m very happy to start over again. I’m eager to begin a new challenge and am looking forward to this opportunity Bora-Hansgrohe.”

Also read:

Lamberts joined Jumbo-Visma in 2015, and started to work closely with Roglič when he arrived to the team the following season.

The Belgian also worked closely with Van Aert, and his move to Bora-Hansgrohe comes following Roglič’s decision to leave the Dutch squad in order to have outright leadership for the 2024 Tour de France.

“I’m always looking to get the best people on board to make the team successful. Marc brings decades of experience in high performance sports and coaching into the team and has worked for one of the most successful teams in recent years,” said Dan Lorang, head of performance at Bora-Hansgrohe.

“His multidisciplinary approach is something that I really like, and I believe that over the upcoming years, he can help lift us to become a leading GC team in the WorldTour,” Lorang said. “I am looking forward to working with Marc and to seeing how he will help experienced riders as well as young talents to get the best out of themselves. With his personality, he is the perfect fit to complete our coaching group.”

Popular on Velo

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon