Bora-Hansgrohe Picks Up One of Jumbo-Visma’s Top Coaches to Back Primož Roglič’s Grand Tour Goals

Marc Lamberts, one of Jumbo-Visma’s top coaches who also worked with classics superstar Wout van Aert, will join Primož Roglič in a move to Bora-Hansgrohe.

Team officials confirmed Monday that Lamberts will fold into the German squads’s performance team ahead of the highly anticipated arrival of Roglič for 2024.

“After eight years at Jumbo-Visma, and after writing history by winning all three grand tours this year, I felt as if I had reached my finish line,” Lamberts said Monday. “So, I’m very happy to start over again. I’m eager to begin a new challenge and am looking forward to this opportunity Bora-Hansgrohe.”

Lamberts joined Jumbo-Visma in 2015, and started to work closely with Roglič when he arrived to the team the following season.

The Belgian also worked closely with Van Aert, and his move to Bora-Hansgrohe comes following Roglič’s decision to leave the Dutch squad in order to have outright leadership for the 2024 Tour de France.

“I’m always looking to get the best people on board to make the team successful. Marc brings decades of experience in high performance sports and coaching into the team and has worked for one of the most successful teams in recent years,” said Dan Lorang, head of performance at Bora-Hansgrohe.

“His multidisciplinary approach is something that I really like, and I believe that over the upcoming years, he can help lift us to become a leading GC team in the WorldTour,” Lorang said. “I am looking forward to working with Marc and to seeing how he will help experienced riders as well as young talents to get the best out of themselves. With his personality, he is the perfect fit to complete our coaching group.”