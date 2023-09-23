Brandon McNulty in frame for overall victory in Tour de Luxembourg

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Brandon McNulty heads into Sunday’s final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg in the frame for what would be the biggest stage race victory of his career.

The 25 year old had two near misses on Saturday. He blazed around the 23.9km course in Pétange in a time just one second off the winner Victor Campanaerts (Lotto Dstny), and also missed out on taking over the race lead by just two seconds.

So close! Brandon McNulty gives it everything but Victor Campenaerts clings on to the provisional lead by 1.12 seconds ⏱️#SkodaTour | #TourDeLuxembourg pic.twitter.com/b23GVg2A8b — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 23, 2023

He had started the day sixth overall and leaps up to second, two seconds behind his UAE Team Emirates teammate Marc Hirschi.

Both overtook Ben Healy (EF Education EasyPost) in the overall standings, with the Irishman showing fatigue from his solo stage win on Friday in placing only 15th in the time trial.

Campanaerts had a nervous wait for McNulty to finish. He said he had specifically targeted the TT and had additional motivation to pay tribute to an important family member.

“It has been a long time since I focused in a time trial. I wanted to perform good in this time trial. Actually, I wanted to ride a good general classification, but I had a total off day yesterday,” he said.

“The run in to this Tour of Luxembourg was not easy for me. My uncle, my godfather Bob, passed away right before the start of this tour, very unexpectedly. That was very hard for me and especially very hard for my dad, his brother. He said there is no better way than to go to the Tour of Luxembourg and win a stage for him.

“So I am very happy that I could win this time trial stage with Bob in my mind.”

McNulty tore up the finishing straight in his US stars and strips skinsuit, driving all the way to the line but losing out by fractions of a second. Campanaert was looking on and could breathe with relief once the clock showed he had done enough.

“I used to be often in the hot seat of a time trial, but it has been actually some years since I did a good time trial. I felt from the recon that I would be close to the victory but I know those guys work very hard on the time trials because they have to have a good time trial for the general classifications.

“I don’t train in the time trial nowadays all year long. But I still have a lot of experience with the hour record and multiple European championships and stuff like that.”

Attention now shifts to Sunday’s concluding stage. With McNulty two seconds behind teammate Hirschi and Healy a further second back, the stage is set for a fascinating three way battle.

The final day to Luxembourg Limpertsberg should be hugely entertaining, featuring two intermediate bonus sprints plus an additional time bonus at the finish and offering up to 16 seconds to any one rider.

However with constantly undulating terrain from start to finish, things could end up being even more decisive.

Hirschi has yellow, Healy is lurking, but the on-form McNulty is very much in the frame as well.