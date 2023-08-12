Brandon McNulty ‘shocked’ with TT fourth place, beating Wout van Aert

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

GLENTRESS FOREST, United Kingdom — Brandon McNulty was “shocked” with his result after coming close to a medal in the elite men’s TT at the UCI’s “super worlds.”

McNulty enjoyed a decent stint in the hotseat after initially going second fastest, putting 10 seconds into pre-race favorite Wout van Aert in the process. He was only bumped off the podium when the final riders crossed the line with Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna going quicker.

The 25-year-old’s fourth place is by far his best result in the elite worlds since making his debut in 2020 competition and caps what has been a solid season for the American.

“I was shocked. I didn’t know I was in front of Van Aert, so I guess it was a good ride,” McNulty said with a wry smile after the finish. “I’ve had TTs where I felt way good and then TTs where I felt bad and I was way back. I didn’t know what to expect. I did what I could and where I end up I’m happy with.

“When I pre-rode [the course], I thought it was quite long and it was really hard with slow and heavy roads. It was good. [The final climb] was brutal. Luckily, I was on a good day so I was running on adrenaline, but if you were suffering then it would be really hard, but I think it was an exciting finish.”

Also read:

The worlds is far from the end of the road for McNulty this year and he will get back to action with his trade team at the Bemer Classic at the end of this month, the Deutschland Tour, and he then heads to the North America for the Montreal and Quebec duo of races before finishing the year off at the Luxembourg Tour.

It has been a good year for McNulty after winning the youth category at Itzulia Basque Country, winning a stage of the Giro d’Italia, and taking the national TT title.

“I had a slower start [to the season] but ultimately the goal was to win a stage of the Giro, which I did. I really wanted to win nationals TT, so I hit my two big goals and I got some other nice results. Hopefully I can hit some good form in the rest of the year,” he said.

Gee sees ‘super worlds’ as Olympic trial run

Derek Gee mixed track and road at the worlds (Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Derek Gee also had a brief rest on the top-3 hotseat — as did U.S. rider Lawson Craddock — initially clocking the fastest time at the finish. He would ultimately slot into 17th place but the result wasn’t too important for him as he tested the double program of track and road.

Gee was part of the Canadian team pursuit squad on the track last week and had been putting his efforts into that event rather than the road for this first-ever “super worlds.” For him, it was a chance to see what impact it would have on him and figure out if he would do the same for the Olympic Games or prioritize the road in future.

“It was totally brutal. It was really windy and it was such a mean finish,” Gee told Velo. “I didn’t really have any expectations for this one, it was a bit of a trial run. I did a lot of track prep coming into this worlds with a focus on the team pursuit and getting good qualifying points for the Olympics,” he said.

“That went well and then it was just about seeing how the two complemented each other. We’ll see how I end up at the end of the day but sitting in the hotseat was nice.

“It took a lot of time to get the speed back going back to the track, especially after doing so much road racing at the start of the year. I think I will have to look back on this worlds and take a look at this schedule for the Olympics and see if it’s still feasible to do. I think the priority will be road.”

Like McNulty, Gee is going to be back in action with his trade team very soon and is hoping to get back into the groove as quickly as possible.

“Back to it right until the end of the season, right through until the middle of October. I’ll go back to North America for Maryland and then back to Europe for the rest of the season. I’ll just be seeing where I’m at and shifting my focus back to the road and seeing where I end up. I’m hoping for some good results in Canada,” he said.