Caleb Ewan returns to roots at Jayco-AlUla

Caleb Ewan, one of Australia’s most successful sprinters, will return to his roots at Jayco-AlUla for 2024.

An uneven past few seasons marked by crashes and a lack of victories at the Tour de France saw Lotto-Dstny open the door for Ewan to leave the team even though he had still had a year left on his existing contract.

“I’m definitely coming back to the team as a more experienced rider, in the last few years I’ve won the biggest races of my career and I think I’ve developed a lot as a rider and also as a leader,” Ewan said Wednesday. “When I joined the team initially, I was only 19 or 20, so I was very young. I learned a lot from the experienced guys that were already there and used that going forward in my career.”

Ewan, 29, turned pro with the GreenEdge franchise in 2014, and left to join Lotto-Soudal, where he emerged as a consistent stage winner in the grand tours.

Ewan will give the Australian-backed team a new card to play in the bunch sprints.

Dylan Groenewegen joined the squad in 2022, and though he won a stage at the Tour de France that year, he felt short this year in the quest for a Tour stage victory.

It’s unclear if the team would bring both sprinters to the same races, but it’s likely they will spread the firepower across the calendar as the team is also looking to scoop up UCI points to assure its WorldTour status going into the next round of licenses ahead of 2026.

“He will provide us with another fantastic option to challenge for sprint finishes,” said general manager Brent Copeland. “We have been working hard to add depth to our men’s team and with the addition of another top-level sprinter into our ranks, we are certainly going to be looking for wins in all races that we see Caleb and Dylan line-up in.”

Lotto-Dstny will count on Arnaud De Lie

Arnaud De Lie staying put at Lotto Dstny. (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Belgian team locked horns with Ewan across the season, and worked behind the scenes to hasten his exit.

With Arnaud De Lie emerging as a sprinter and classics powerhouse, the squad reached a mutual agreement to end Ewan’s contract one season early.

“We are happy that Caleb can continue his career elsewhere,” said CEO Stéphane Heulot in a team statement.

Ewan left GreenEdge in 2019 to join the Belgian outfit, and won four stages in the Giro and five in the Tour among his 31 victories for the team during the past five years.

“Caleb has won a lot for the team and we are thankful for that,” Heulot said. “And just like in a relationship or marriage you have good and bad days together. 2023 was a difficult year for Caleb. We all know he has a lot of talent, but right now he is not showing that in our team and then it’s better to part ways.

“We don’t want to hold Caleb back in this new opportunity that he has, so we have decided to allow him to continue his career elsewhere,” Heulot said. “We had an open conversation about this and came to a mutual agreement to end his ongoing contract.”

Ewan wished his former teammates the best, and said he’s looking ahead to new challenges at Jayco-AlUla.

“I have developed as a person and as a rider and I look forward to coming back in more of a leadership role,” Ewan said. “It will be great to be able to help the younger Australians riders too, to reach their potential and in that way also give back to the team.

“The main thing for me will be getting back to winning ways and I hope to bring a lot of success to the team. It will be a strong roster for 2024.”