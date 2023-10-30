Can Nairo Quintana Repay Movistar’s Faith with a Return to GC Glory? ‘He’ll Have the Opportunity to Show He’s Still a Winner’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Team Movistar just couldn’t bare to see Nairo Quintana stuck in the wilderness and flung him a career lifeline.

Can Quintana pay back his saviours by dragging them back to the top?

Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué sure hopes so.

“I have to say that Nairo is a great reinforcement,” Unzué told El País this weekend.

Movistar landed the bombshell news Saturday that Quintana, 33, will return to the squad after a season outside the peloton.

A positive test for tramadol at the 2022 Tour de France saw the Colombian on the blacklist and left the two-time grand tour winner hunting far and wide for a contract.

The Unzué family at the top of Team Movistar just couldn’t leave its former talisman left in limbo.

“We had the responsibility to give him a chance,” Eusebio’s son and Movistar colleague Sebastian Unzué told Marca. “What he was experiencing was not fair.”

Also read:

Quintana took his tramadol case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and was bullish that his “innocence is clear”.

Unzué went against the grain by bringing the controversial Colombian back into a landscape dominated by riders a half decade younger.

“He’s only 33 years old and he is in shape,” Unzué said. “I know, because he has not stopped training in Andorra, where he lives with his entire family, where he has his children schooled, and where he maintains a great relationship with Enric Mas, the team leader.”

‘He will have the opportunity to show that he is still a winner’

Eusebio Unuzué and Quintana relished a good relationship during the Colombian’s time at the team. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Quintana pulled Movistar to the top of the peloton during his eight years with the Spanish squad through the middle of last decade.

With victories at both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España, he was rated one of the best GC racers of the bunch. He didn’t become one of the grand tour “big four” alongside Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, and Vincenzo Nibali for nothing.

Quintana may now be on the wrong side of 30 and followed by the dark cloud of a doping case, but his return to Movistar comes perfectly timed for Eusebio Unzué.

The departure of Alejandro Valverde in winter left Movistar rudderless. GC contender Mas struggled for consistency, and the team floundered without a centre of orbit.

After years at the top, Unzué’s former grand tour powerhouse was dusted by teams like UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma.

Eusebio Unzué and Quintana forged something of a bromance during the rider’s time at the team, and the manager clearly still hasn’t lost his faith in his team’s former talisman.

Unzué will be pinning all his hopes on Quintana filling the void his team suffered through 2023.

“He [Quintana] will obviously work for our leader, Mas, in the grand tours, but he will have the opportunity to show that he is still a winner in other races,” Unzué told El País.

We just signed this chap. Your feelings in one GIF. Go. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/rOCtRJoZMi — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) October 28, 2023

Quintana hasn’t raced a grand tour since he finished sixth at the 2022 Tour de France, a result now scrubbed from his palmarès due to the positive tests he returned during that race.

Quintana’s last grand tour victory, the 2016 Vuelta a España, will be almost eight years in the rear-view by the time Quintana potentially partners Mas at the 2024 Tour de France.

Can Quintana wind the clocks way back and help return Movistar to the top?

The Unzué family will need some true superheroics from “Nairoman”.