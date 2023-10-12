Face Off: Can Remco Evenepoel Beat Vingegaard, Pogačar, Roglič at 2024 Tour De France?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Four riders, four teams, one yellow jersey. Can Remco Evenepoel beat back the “big three” of Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar, and Primož Roglič at the 2024 Tour de France?

The shakeout from the “mega-merger” drama and Evenepoel-contract saga of recent weeks means we could see four A* favorites at the Tour de France for the first time in years next summer.

Double-defending champion Vingegaard with Jumbo-Visma. Pogačar and UAE Emirates. Roglič in his new green Bora-Hansgrohe jersey … And the new entrant into the Tour de France ring, Evenepoel and Soudal Quick-Step.

Can Remco go all the way in his TdF debut? Will the “Wolf Pack” have what it takes against the steamrollering squads of Jumbo-Visma and UAE Emirates?

Velo editors Sadhbh O’Shea and Jim Cotton argue either way:

Sadhbh O’Shea: Remco Is Go

Remco Evenepoel won the 2022 Vuelta

Ok, the odds are against Evenepoel when you consider who he’ll be lining up next to, but the Belgian has the attack and the bravado to go up against them and beat them.

Throughout his short grand tour career, Evenepoel has had to deal with plenty of ups and downs and that should stand him in good stead when it comes to the rigors of a Tour de France. He already has a grand tour win under his belt, which is more than either Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar, or Primož Roglič could say when they made their Tour debut.

Yes, Evenepoel’s grand tour results have been a bit of a mixed bag — to say the least — with two DNFs and a 12th-place finish among his four starts, but he’s proved that he can do it.

His GC challenge might have ended prematurely at this year’s Vuelta a España but the way in which he picked himself up and fought back was impressive. He’ll be hoping not to suffer such a bad day in France next summer, but if he does have a wobble, he’ll be mentally better prepared to deal with it.

Arguably, the collapse at the Vuelta may help the Belgian in easing the expectation on his performance. There is no doubt that Belgians will be eager to see one of their own make it to the Tour’s top step for the first time since 1976, but Evenepoel is used to dealing with pressure being heaped upon him.

Ever since his junior days, the hype around Evenepoel has been immense and he’s coped extremely well with it. The Tour de France is likely to step up that pressure to perform, but Evenepoel is well equipped to deal with it.

Of course, the main question will be if Evenepoel can hang tough with Vingegaard, Roglič, and Pogačar in the major mountains. There’s little doubt that he can match them in the time trials, but the Belgian has had very few opportunities to test himself on the climbs.

This year’s Vuelta did see Evenepoel get dealt a pretty big blow in the mountains by Roglič, Vingegaard, and Sepp Kuss. However, I believe that was an exception rather than the rule and he can be a real thorn in the side of the other three.

Jim Cotton: Remco No

Evenepoel won’t taste the Tour de France winner’s champagne. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Put 200km of time trialing into the 2024 Tour de France, and yes, maybe Remco could win.

But otherwise, sorry Remco, it’s a “no” from me.

As far as I see it, there are three very big, very insurmountable objects in the way of Evenepoel beating “The Bigs” at the Tour next summer: His team, his status as “The TdF Rookie”, and his general inexperience over three weeks.

First, Soudal Quick-Step just doesn’t have the bench to support Evenepoel on the biggest stage.

The arrival of Mikel Landa next year will make a difference, but the “Wolf Pack” needs a full climber overhaul to compete with Jumbo-Visma or UAE Emirates. For every Landa in Quick-Step, there are two or three elite mountain domestiques in the rivals of the “Wolf Pack” – Sepp Kuss, Wilco Kelderman, Steven Kruijswijk, Adam Yates, Jay Vine … need I continue?

Soudal Quick-Step will be gobbled by these superteams and Evenepoel will be spat out by their leaders.

The second and third points are interlinked, and they both relate to experience.

Riders like Pogačar have proven you don’t need a big bank of grand tour experience to win the maillot jaune, but I think Evenepoel needs time before he’s ready to level with the “big three”.

He’s never experienced the pressure-pot of the Tour de France before and could be prone to being overcome by it.

It’s been theorized that Evenepoel’s capitulation in the Pyrénées at the Vuelta a España this year was a product of his head as much as his legs. The Belgian media was piling attention onto its bombastic young star and the scrutiny ended up putting an anchor on his hopes.

The pressure will be fourfold in France next July. If Evenepoel has any chinks in his mental armor, they could easily turn into a crevasse.

And lastly – Evenepoel has only completed one grand tour as a GC contender.

He’s started four grand tours, abandoned two, and ended up racing the recent Vuelta as a stage-hunter. His 2022 red jersey wasn’t beginner’s luck, but it’s the statistical anomaly.

Evenepoel could win the Tour de France at some point in his career. But there are far too many things in his way in 2024.

If he hits the top-5 I’d call it a success.