Cancer survivor Torstein Træen joins WorldTour with Bahrain Victorious

Cancer survivor Torstein Træen will race in the WorldTour in 2024 in a move to join Bahrain Victorious.

The 28-year-old Norwegian moves across from Uno-X, and will give the team an extra card to play in the mountains. Træen was eighth at the Critérium du Dauphiné behind winner and Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard.

“I’m very excited about joining the team and taking on the new challenges it will bring,” he said in a team release Thursday. “I believe the team will be a great place for me to make the needed steps in my development by learning from great people.”

In 2022, doctors advised Træen about suspicious blood levels in a routine anti-doping control that turned out to be possible cancer indicators. Further exams revealed early stages of testicular cancer, and Træen underwent surgery.

Barely two months later, he was recovering and training again. His comeback is remarkable in that he raced the 2023 Tour de France in the race debut for Uno-X in July, when he finished 95th overall.

So far, Træen is just the third confirmed arrival for Bahrain Victorious for 2024. Two development riders — Finlay Pickering from Trinity Racing and Alberto Bruttomesso of Friuli-ASD — also join for next season.

Several riders are moving on, including Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) and Filip Maciejuk (Bora-Hansgrohe). Heinrich Haussler retired, and the team is still reeling from the racing death of Gino Mäder in June.

Team anchors Pello Bilbao, Jack Haig, Wout Poels, Matej Mohorič, and Damiano Caruso are all signed on through 2024 and longer.