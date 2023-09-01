Canyon-SRAM boosts squad with mid-season Zoe Bäckstedt signing

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Zoe Bäckstedt showed off new team colors Friday as she made a surprise mid-season transfer to Canyon-SRAM.

The 18-year-old multi-discipline prodigy turned professional this season with the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB squad. However, with the team set to fold at the end of the year and a quickly approaching cyclocross season, Bäckstedt decided to end her contract early and move to Canyon-SRAM on a three-year deal.

Bäckstedt, whose dad Magnus Bäckstedt is a DS at Canyon-SRAM, had already indicated that she was headed to new pastures in an Instagram post Thursday saying that the recent Tour of Scandinavia was her last road race with the EF team. Her swap to Canyon-SRAM was announced Friday morning.

“I’m excited about the opportunities at Canyon-SRAM Racing. I will get to race with a strong squad and have the freedom to race in any discipline I want to, as well,” Bäckstedt said. “The team has made a lot of developments in the last year, and you can see that on and off the bike. I really like this; it helped my decision as I like to have a good structure around me. Plus, the bikes and kit are pretty cool!”

“I believe I will bring to Canyon-SRAM Racing some more good tunes to the pre-race playlist, my love for the sport and just the fact I’m happy to be at a bike race with my teammates.”

It’s not clear if Bäckstedt will do any road races at all in 2023 for Canyon-SRAM but she confirmed in the announcement of her signing that cyclocross will be her key focus for the coming months. The Major Taylor Cross Cup in Indianapolis on October 7 will be her first CX race of the season.

The signing of Bäckstedt sees Canyon-SRAM seriously branch out into cyclocross for the first time since Pauline Ferrand-Prévot left the squad at the end of 2020 — though her last full campaign came in the 2017/18 season.

At 18, Bäckstedt will be the youngest rider on the team by two years but she joins a slew of U23 riders that the squad is hoping to develop as it builds for the future.

“We are pleased to have secured the talent of Zoe as part of our future planning to guide young talents to the sport’s top level. Our strategy has always been to see and accompany the growth of young, ambitious riders,” team manager Ronny Lauke said.

“Quickly and smoothly, we reached an agreement with Zoe’s former team owner, Linda Jackson, that enabled Zoe to begin the next cyclo-cross season already with our team, which we agreed was to her benefit. Zoe will fit well into the group of riders we already have united within the team and our high ambitions to grow further. We are looking forward to the journey.”

Juggling three disciplines

Bäckstedt has been a promising rider for many years but she grabbed headlines last year when she won four world titles across three disciplines in a single year. She took the junior cyclocross title at the start of the year and then went on to take the junior Madison title on the track before doing the double at the road worlds at the end of the year in Australia.

It made her the first-ever rider to win four world titles in a single year, an achievement that was later matched by Ferrand-Prévot a month later. Bäckstedt has no plans to give up her multi-disciplined approach and even likes to throw a little mountain bike into her training for some extra variety.

“I see myself racing track, cyclocross, and road in the future. MTB will stay for training and is great for my skill level. I enjoy all the disciplines, mostly because they allow me to ride a bike,” Bäckstedt said.

“All of the disciplines play into each other. For example, my road endurance is needed for cyclo-cross and bunch racing on the track.

“The leg speed I gain from the track I need in cyclo-cross when it gets super muddy, and my legs start burning in a hard gear. And the skills I get from sand, mud, and everything cyclo-cross are needed on the road and track. So, they all really do tie in together.”

Bäckstedt has had limited racing on the road this season due to injury, returning to action in August after two months out. She won the national-level Heusdenkoers one-day race in Belgium and finished seventh in the time trial at the Tour of Scandinavia.

The demise of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team has left its 16 riders looking for new teams.

Four riders — Alison Jackson, Veronica Ewers, Letizia Borghesi, and Megdeleine Vallieres Mill — have all moved to the new EF Education-Cannondale team while Bäckstedt is the first to sign elsewhere for next season. The early switch was facilitated by her former team and allows the British racer to have a full and uninterrupted cyclocross season on the same equipment throughout.

“I am so happy that Zoe found a good home with Canyon-SRAM Racing. Placing Zoe on a new team before the 2023/2024 CX season started was critical to supporting her 2024 World CX Championships goals,” EF-TIBCO-SVB boss Linda Jackson said. “I have always respected Ronny’s team, and we have very similar strategies; to find promising young riders early and develop them into top international riders.

“At just 18, Zoe is very young and has incredible potential. She needs a team that will work with her as she grows and not put too much pressure on her too soon. She’s talented across many different disciplines and balancing her racing calendar and not overloading her requires a team focused on developing riders and putting their needs first. She has that with Canyon-SRAM, and while sad about my team’s circumstances that led to this change, I am truly excited to follow her future with Ronny’s team, and I wish her the very best.”