Carlos Rodriguez Stays Put: Ineos Grenadiers Isn’t Letting Spain’s Top Tour de France Hope Slip Away

Carlos Rodriguez, Spain’s most promising Tour de France talent in a decade, is staying put with Ineos Grenadiers.

Despite reports of a move to Movistar in 2024, the UK super team made sure the 21-year-old grand tour promise is staying put. Officials confirmed a contract extension through 2027 on Tuesday.

“He has shown remarkable growth and dedication during his time with us, and it’s been really rewarding for us to play a part in that,” said deputy principal Rod Ellingworth. “He took the step up from junior to elite level racing with the team with rarely seen maturity, and has really impressed everyone here. We believe he will play a significant role in the team’s future over the coming years – he’s truly world class.”

Rodríguez made the jump to the WorldTour in 2020 still in his teens. Part of the same generation as Remco Evenepoel, Rodríguez — along with compatriot Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) — has emerged as Spain’s best and latest hope for the grand tours.

He was an ever-steady seventh in his grand tour debut at the 2022 Vuelta a España, and hit out with a stage win and fifth overall in his Tour debut this summer. A penultimate stage crash cost him one spot on GC, but his grand tour future looks bright.

“Over the coming years I hope to keep growing, not only as a professional cyclist, but as a person as well, for me everything is about continually learning how to be better,” Rodríguez said in a team note. “In turn, I hope to achieve good results more frequently and to keep gaining ground on the best riders in the peloton. I think that’s why this is the best place for me to continue to grow and to achieve great results.”

Ineos Grenadiers still chasing new yellow jersey guarantee

Rodríguez will move up the hierarchy after his solid fifth place in his Tour de France debut.

The team’s decision to retain Rodríguez comes as Ineos Grenadiers is hunting for a rider to build its Tour de France future.

Egan Bernal remains an unknown quality following his devastating crash in 2022, and Geraint Thomas — who extended for two more seasons on Monday — is entering the twilight of his career.

Tom Pidcock, another GC diamond-in-the-rough, admits that his Tour de France progression requires “patience,” and he confirmed last week he will be racing to defend his Olympic title in mountain biking in 2024 along with a return to the Tour de France.

The departures of 2020 Giro d’Italia champ Tao Geogheghan Hart (Lidl-Trek) and Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), and so far no confirmations of new arrivals for 2024, see the team in need of a GC guarantee.

An improving climber and time trialist, Rodríguez confirmed his class in July when he hung in the top-5 against the established Tour de France heavyweights, and won a stage out of the GC group to better Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage to Morzine.

Rodríguez, who is mature beyond his years, seems prepared for the future with quiet confidence.

“Since I was a boy I wanted to race the Tour de France,” he said Tuesday. “Watching the race on TV I looked up to Team Sky hoping that one day I might be a part of this Team. It was so special this year to race the Tour, for the first time, with the team I had always dreamt of being with. I find it hard to describe just how incredible that felt.”

A run for the podium in 2024 will be in the cards. Ineos Grenadiers last hit the Tour podium in 2022 with third with Thomas, but for a team that won seven of eight editions with four different riders from 2012 to 2019, yellow is what counts.

With Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates setting the pace at the Tour de France the past four years, Rodríguez just might be what Ineos Grenadiers needs.

It’s certainly making that bet.