Simac Ladies Tour stage 3: Charlotte Kool overpowers Lorena Wiebes

Prologue winner Charlotte Kool (Team DSM Firmenich) topped the podium again on stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour on Friday, outsprinting European champion and last year’s overall winner Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) plus Elisa Balsamo (Lidl Trek) to the line.

They swept past a leadout effort by Letizia Paternoster’s Jayco AlUla team inside the final 200 meters, with the Italian having to settle for fourth.

Overnight leader Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) rolled in as part of the peloton on what was a relatively straightforward day for the bunch, preserving her grip on the yellow and white jersey.

She wrested that jersey off the shoulders of Kool in Thursday’s time trial, with the sprint specialist admitting on Friday that the TT had been too long for her.

Taking another victory was a nice response. “It is a great feeling to win,” said Kool. “This was our goal and when we can succeed it is great,” she said. “It was well worth the effort.”

The stage featured a long distance break and Kool’s team declined to chase. She said afterwards that it was up to Kopecky’s squad to defend the race lead, and that the tactic worked out very well.

“Everybody was fresh in the final. I was making sure I was not blocked in. If I can just do my sprint, I know that I am really fast, and today I could just do my sprint and it turned out really well.”

Stage 3 ran from Emmeloord to Lelystad and was a more straightforward parcours than what is scheduled for the weekend. A bunch sprint was the most likely outcome but Anneke Dijkstra (GT Krush Rebellease Pro Cycling), Scarlet Souren (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Julie Sap (Lotto Dstny Ladies) tried to rewrite the script with an attack 4km after the start.

They built a lead of almost eight minutes but this dropped to approximately one minute with 21km to go. Souren accelerated there, causing Dijkstra to be dropped, and pressed on with Sap. That renewed effort was unsuccessful, though, with the leading pair caught just inside 10km to go.

Riejanne Markus had crashed shortly before this point, hitting the ground on a right hand bend. It was a moment of panic for the rider who had started the day second overall but she was not badly hurt and rejoined with 8.4km to go.

The peloton was riding towards an inevitable bunch sprint, with SW Worx, Team Jayco AlUla and Lidl-Trek amongst the teams most prominent.

Jayco AlUla drove towards the line, with Wiebes launching down the left but Kool blasting past on her right and making it two wins in four days.

Kopecky was 11th and heads into the final two stages looking forward to battle on parcours similar to the world championships she won last month.