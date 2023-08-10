American Chloé Dygert shakes off illness to win world time trial title

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Chloé Dygert delivered a stunning victory Thursday to win the rainbow jersey in the elite women’s individual time trial.

Grace Brown (Australia) was the closest, but couldn’t close the gap. Coming across the line, she was about 5 seconds slower.

Dygert was in the “hot seat” despite her pro trade team sending out a press note that she was not feeling 100 percent before the start of the race. She was racked by illness after winning gold on the track in individual pursuit to open the UCI Cycling World Championships last week.

“This means a lot for all of us. I am really thankful,” Dygert said. “I was really worried. If the race was yesterday, I wouldn’t have started. I spent four days praying I could start. I am still not 100 percent. It was just enough to win.”

Pre-race favorites Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) both struggled. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner struggled to sixth place, while Reusser, who was expected to podium, did not finish.

The Swiss rider stepped off her bike early, and it was unsure why she pulled out. Reusser crashed Tuesday as part of Switzerland’s mixed relay team time trial victory, but it was not yet clear why she did not finish.

Amber Neben made it two for the top-10 for Team USA, stopping the clock for eighth.

Dygert was fastest on the long, 36.2km course, stopping the clock in 46 minutes, 59 seconds in 46.229 km/h. Brown was second at 6 seconds slower, and Christina Schweinberger (Austria) was third at 1:13 slower.

Falling ill, and rising to the occasion

Silver medalist Grace Brown of Australia, gold medalist Chloe Dygert of The United States and bronze medalist Christina Schweinberger of Austria share the podium with Dygert. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Dygert fell ill with a cold in the days before the race, and only decided late to race.

She was glad she did. She posted the early fast time, and watched as one rival after another could not better her time.

Australian rider Brown came closest of the late finishers, but fell 5 seconds short.

“I gave 100 percent and I am not going to take anything away,” Dygert said. “That was impressive, and for sure I was nervous watching Grace. I knew she was going to be one of the ones to watch. I gave everything I had to the finish, and I am so happy it was enough.”

A gold medalist in the individual pursuit in track cycling earlier this week, Dygert was in search of a return to form that delivered her the world title in 2019.

That mark came one year before her brutal crash at the 2020 road worlds in Italy that left her with a deep gash to her leg that nearly ended her career.

Dygert later struggled with Eppstein-Barr and even had minor heart surgery as one setback after another pushed her back.

Dygert returned to European racing this summer on the road, and set a string of impressive top-5s, with one victory. Earlier during these worlds, she won gold in the individual pursuit, while the USA Cycling team did not qualify for the women’s team pursuit.

Dygert tried to recover from illness, and wasn’t sure she would be up to the task Thursday. She was glad she made the decision to race.