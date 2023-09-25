Where’s Chris Froome? He returns to racing to close out 2023 in China, Japan

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Chris Froome may have been going viral recently with his social media content, but it has been a while since he was seen at the start line of a race.

His Israel-Premier Tech team confirmed to Velo, however, that Froome will be back in racing action before the 2023 season is over with trips to China and Japan next month. It will be the first time in over two months that the former Tour de France champ has competed.

First up for Froome will be the five-day Tour of Hainan (October 5-9), where he’s likely to be the headline name on the start sheet. He’ll have a few days to recover and travel further east for the one-day Japan Cup on October 15.

Also read:

In recent weeks, Froome has been posting plenty of pictures and videos from his training rides, including one with Mark Cavendish and Cameron Wurf. That video sparked rumors that Cavendish will not retire as announced, and return to racing in 2024.

He also posted a comedy take of an ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video with his bike.

Froome hasn’t raced since the four-day Czech Tour at the end of July, which he abandoned on the final stage. His appearance there came after the disappointment of being overlooked for Tour de France selection earlier in the summer.

In a YouTube video after the Tour de France announcement, Froome described it as a “big letdown” to be missed off the roster for the grand tour. The team went on to win a stage of the race with Michael Woods.

“It was disappointing, and the team has chosen to go with a different approach to the Tour this year,” Froome said. “I took a little bit of time off after missing Tour de France selection. I’ve been working so hard all year to get to that point.

“I am already thinking about next year and how I might change the approach to the Tour de France next season. The best thing to do is to stay positive, keep my head down, and keep working hard.”

A former four-time winner of the Tour de France, and a champion at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España, Froome has not been the same rider since he suffered a life-threatening crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Froome raced two grand tours last year with the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, however, he has not done a grand tour this season. The visits to Hainan and the Japan Cup will close out his season.

His racing future remains uncertain, but it’s believed he has two more years on his five-year deal with Israel-Premier Tech after joining them for the 2021 season.