Confirmed: Sepp Kuss will race Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Fans of Sepp Kuss can rejoice; your racing superhero will start the Vuelta a España.

Sources confirmed to Velo that the Colorado climbing ace will start his third grand tour this season as part of Jumbo-Visma’s super-team for the Spanish grand tour.

After recovering from the Tour de France, team officials made the call for Kuss to race on the team that will support GC captains Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard.

Also read:

Jumbo-Visma already won the Giro d’Italia with Roglič and the Tour with Vingegaard, is looking to become the first modern elite men’s road to team to win all three grand tours in one season.

As always, Kuss will play a key role in the mountains.

In what will be his fifth straight grand tour start, Kuss will ride in support of Roglič and Vingegaard in the quest for the Vuelta’s red jersey.