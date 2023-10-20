Justin Williams’ New CRIT League Rolls Out This Weekend
The CRIT Championship is Saturday October 21. Here’s what you need to know about riders, race format, prize purse, and more.
The CRIT Championship, the inaugural race of the Circuit Racing International Tour (CRIT), a new criterium racing league from L39ION of Los Angeles’ Justin Williams, is this weekend, Saturday, October 21 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Here’s everything you need to know to get up to speed on the invite-only race, including race format, prize list, riders, and more.
Format
CRIT is being held independent of USA Cycling and has a points based criterium racing format. There will be four sprints for points in both the pro men’s and pro women’s races to determine the winning team of the race. Additionally, there will be an individual winner based solely on whoever crosses the finish line first, the same as in a traditional criterium.
In addition to best team and the individual winner, there will also be an MVP (Most Valuable Pedaler) awarded to the individual who accrues the most points. There will also be a recognition for the rider under 25 with the most points.
The pro men’s race will be 48 laps with sprints every 12 laps. The pro women will race 40 laps with points scored every 10 laps.
The first three sprints will score five riders deep:
- 1st = 15 points
- 2nd = 12 points
- 3rd = 9 points
- 4th = 7 points
- 5th = 5 points
The final lap will be worth a little more than double the first three sprints and score 10 riders deep:
- 1st = 32 points
- 2nd = 25 points
- 3rd = 22 points
- 4th = 20 points
- 5th = 17 points
- 6th = 14 points
- 7th = 13 points
- 8th = 12 points
- 9th = 11 points
- 10th = 10 points
Tiebreakers will be awarded to the best-placed rider in the race.
Course and Race Length
The race is on a four-corner, 0.66-mile long course in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Prize money
There is a $15,000 prize purse split evenly between the men’s and women’s races. There are payouts to the top three individual riders, the top teams, MVP and best young rider.
Race Winner
- 1st – $1000
- 2nd – $600
- 3rd – $500
Pro Team Classification
- 1st – $2000
- 2nd – $1000
- 3rd – $1000
- 4th – $500
- 5th – $250
MVP
- 1st – $400 + Jersey
Best Young Rider
- 1st – $250 + Jersey
Teams and riders
The pro races are invite only and will be contested by 10 teams that are tied to cities like the NBA or NFL rather than using sponsor names as most cycling teams traditionally do.
Atlanta Flyers
- Casey Magner
- SaintAndy Scarano
- Hank Beaver
- Jered Gruber
- Thomas Brown
- Dan Holt
Austin Aviators
- Lucas Bourgoyne
- Conor Sallee
- Michael Pincus
- Cristhian Ravelo
- Eamon Lucas
- Greg Vanderpool
- Joyce Monton
- Aubrey Drummond
- Nicole Mertz
- Melanie Jarrett
Chicago Rivals
- Jonathan Brown
- Jyven Gonzalez
- Joshua Kelly
- Jason Paez
- Oscar Quiroz
London Tekkerz
- Alec Briggs
- Benji Tuchner
- Jacob Vaughan
- Jim Brown
- Joe Holt
- Oliver Mangham
L39ion of Los Angeles
- Cory Williams
- Luke Lamperti
- Tyler Williams
- Eder Frayre
- Lance Haidet
- Sam Boardman
- Skylar Schneider
- Sam Schneider
- Julyn Aguila
Miami Blazers
- Dante Young
- Daniel Estevez
- Brandon Feehery
- Tanner Ward
- Spencer Moavenzadeh
- Ruben Campanioni
- Alexi Ramirez
- Antonieta Gaxiola
Milwaukee Swarm
- Peter Olenjniczak
- Hugo Scala Jr.
- Ethan Craine
- Sam Morris
- Matt Pierson
Nashville Reign
- JP Primm
- Preston Eye
- Nigel DeSoto
- Cesar Marte
- Alberto Ramos
- Chris Hildreth
New York City Dream
- Justin Williams
- Ty Magner
- Alec Cowan
- Robin Carpenter
- Kyle Murphy
- Alexis Ryan
- Kendall Ryan
5280 Denver Colorado
- Vince Rhino
- Cormac Daly
- Kyle Tiesler
- David Guttenplan
- Justin Bolde
- Fredd Matute