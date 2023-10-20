Justin Williams’ New CRIT League Rolls Out This Weekend

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The CRIT Championship, the inaugural race of the Circuit Racing International Tour (CRIT), a new criterium racing league from L39ION of Los Angeles’ Justin Williams, is this weekend, Saturday, October 21 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know to get up to speed on the invite-only race, including race format, prize list, riders, and more.

Format

CRIT is being held independent of USA Cycling and has a points based criterium racing format. There will be four sprints for points in both the pro men’s and pro women’s races to determine the winning team of the race. Additionally, there will be an individual winner based solely on whoever crosses the finish line first, the same as in a traditional criterium.

In addition to best team and the individual winner, there will also be an MVP (Most Valuable Pedaler) awarded to the individual who accrues the most points. There will also be a recognition for the rider under 25 with the most points.

The pro men’s race will be 48 laps with sprints every 12 laps. The pro women will race 40 laps with points scored every 10 laps.

The first three sprints will score five riders deep:

1st = 15 points

2nd = 12 points

3rd = 9 points

4th = 7 points

5th = 5 points

The final lap will be worth a little more than double the first three sprints and score 10 riders deep:

1st = 32 points

2nd = 25 points

3rd = 22 points

4th = 20 points

5th = 17 points

6th = 14 points

7th = 13 points

8th = 12 points

9th = 11 points

10th = 10 points

Tiebreakers will be awarded to the best-placed rider in the race.

Course and Race Length

The race is on a four-corner, 0.66-mile long course in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Prize money

There is a $15,000 prize purse split evenly between the men’s and women’s races. There are payouts to the top three individual riders, the top teams, MVP and best young rider.

Race Winner

1st – $1000

2nd – $600

3rd – $500

The CRIT Winners Jersey

Pro Team Classification

1st – $2000

2nd – $1000

3rd – $1000

4th – $500

5th – $250

MVP

1st – $400 + Jersey

The CRIT MVP Jersey

Best Young Rider

1st – $250 + Jersey

The CRIT Best Young Rider Jersey

Teams and riders

The pro races are invite only and will be contested by 10 teams that are tied to cities like the NBA or NFL rather than using sponsor names as most cycling teams traditionally do.

Atlanta Flyers

Casey Magner

SaintAndy Scarano

Hank Beaver

Jered Gruber

Thomas Brown

Dan Holt

Austin Aviators

Lucas Bourgoyne

Conor Sallee

Michael Pincus

Cristhian Ravelo

Eamon Lucas

Greg Vanderpool

Joyce Monton

Aubrey Drummond

Nicole Mertz

Melanie Jarrett

Chicago Rivals

Jonathan Brown

Jyven Gonzalez

Joshua Kelly

Jason Paez

Oscar Quiroz

London Tekkerz

Alec Briggs

Benji Tuchner

Jacob Vaughan

Jim Brown

Joe Holt

Oliver Mangham

L39ion of Los Angeles

Cory Williams

Luke Lamperti

Tyler Williams

Eder Frayre

Lance Haidet

Sam Boardman

Skylar Schneider

Sam Schneider

Julyn Aguila

Miami Blazers

Dante Young

Daniel Estevez

Brandon Feehery

Tanner Ward

Spencer Moavenzadeh

Ruben Campanioni

Alexi Ramirez

Antonieta Gaxiola

Milwaukee Swarm

Peter Olenjniczak

Hugo Scala Jr.

Ethan Craine

Sam Morris

Matt Pierson

Nashville Reign

JP Primm

Preston Eye

Nigel DeSoto

Cesar Marte

Alberto Ramos

Chris Hildreth

New York City Dream

Justin Williams

Ty Magner

Alec Cowan

Robin Carpenter

Kyle Murphy

Alexis Ryan

Kendall Ryan

5280 Denver Colorado