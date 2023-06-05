Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe back in high life again

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) sprinted back into the winner’s circle Monday with a perfectly timed sprint to win stage 2 at Critérium du Dauphiné.

The two-time world champion celebrated his second win on 2023 after a washed out spring campaign after coming off a surprise shot from Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), who snatched six seconds in time bonuses with second. Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo) crossed the line third in the grinding, uphill finale.

“It was a difficult victory to claim, but it feels good because the last few months have felt quite long,” Alaphilippe said. “I worked hard and to taste success again, especially in the Dauphiné, it’s a relief.

“I had good legs and every one around me looked to be struggling. I did my effort at the right moment. I couldn’t dream of anything better,” he said. “I said I wanted to win a stage and I’ve already done it on the second day. I can be more relaxed now but I’ll give my best because I’m very motivated.”

Pre-race favorite Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the bunch after playing the role of leadout man for the second day in a row, but suffered the loss of key helper Steven Kruijswijk. The Dutch rider crashed out early, leaving Jumbo-Visma with only six riders remaining in the race.

Team officials later confirmed that Kruijswijk broke his collarbone and pelvis, meaning that he will miss next month’s Tour de France. Just this weekend, team brass confirmed that the veteran would be part of the team to support Vingegaard in his yellow jersey defense.

Overnight leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) couldn’t repeat as the winner or grab finish-line bonus sprints to finish fourth, but retained the leader’s jersey, now tied with his compatriot.

“It was a hard stage, with a hard finale. I was at the front pretty early and I had to open up the sprint from a bit too far. Maybe it wasn’t the best decision but waiting more would have been risky,” Laporte said. “I felt the other riders and I missed a little bit to win again. The legs did the talking. To retain the leader’s jersey is a nice satisfaction.”

An early break tapped away early on the circuit course, with two riders — Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Victor Campernaerts (Lotto Dstny) — reeled in on the final short climb on the closing circuit about 10km from the line.

“At the start this morning, the tactic was kind of ‘you never know, maybe Jumbo-Visma will let the jersey slip away’. So I made the breakaway and we tried our luck,” Campernaerts said. “I’m coming back from injury, so it was already important to be able to spend a stage at the front. What I will remember is that I had a good time, and we worked well with Elissonde in the final. Combativity is not the prize we dream of the most, but to be on the podium of the Critérium du Dauphiné, you have to be in good shape.”

Tobias Bayer (Alpecin Deceuninck) launched a flare on the climb to clear the Côte des Guêtes to put pressure on the sprinters who suffered across the lumpy stage. Vingegaard reeled a late attack from EF Education-EasyPost, and Carapaz jumped early only to set up Alaphilippe.

The race continues Tuesday with the 194.1km stage from Monistrol-sur-Loire to Le Coteau opens with short but sharp second-category that will trigger a break, but the sprinters will want another chance for the spoils. A fourth-category climb with under 8km to go will be little more than a speed bump ahead of a likely mass gallop.

