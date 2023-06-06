Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3: Christophe Laporte wins again, Bennett and Groenewegen relegated in controversial finale

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) won for the second time in three days in a crash-marred finale Tuesday that came alive with crashes and speed after an otherwise routine stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Sam Bennett (Bora Hansgrohe) opened up the sprint, but closed the door on the right hand side to stifle Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla). Laporte saw a clean shot to the line and finished it off to widen his lead in the overall standings, with Bennett second and Groenewegen, clearly angry at Bennett, in third.

Somewhat surprisingly, the race jury not only relegated Bennett, but Groenewegen as well.

Here’s the new top-5:

1. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)

2. Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)

3. Milan Menten (Lotto Dstny)

4. Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa Samsic)

5. Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious)

With Bennett and Groenewegen sprinting along the fences, Laporte found the door wide open down the middle of the finishing stretch, and bolted to another victory to match his win Sunday to open the French stage race.

“It’s a bit unexpected. Of course, I wanted to sprint but I always said I’m fast but not enough to beat these riders. Things went my way today,” Laporte said. “Dylan Groenewegen was boxed on the right side, Bennett was on the limit. and it allowed me to pass on the left.

“The team protected Jonas [Vingegaard] and I enjoyed their work. That was the plan. I was a bit boxed in with 500 metres to go but then I found the opening,” Laporte said. “It’s always nice when it’s unexpected. It’s a good day. I’m not sure I’ll be able to defend the jersey tomorrow. I like time trials, but I prefer when they’re shorter, like 15, maybe 20 kilometers. Over 30 kilometers, I think it will be difficult but I’ll try to do well and to honor the jersey.”

Christophe Laporte is on fire 🔥🤯 The Team Jumbo-Visma rider navigates a chaotic finale and wins Stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 💪 📸 Cor Vos

_____________

🇫🇷 #Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/oLKusH03Ks — Velon CC (@VelonCC) June 6, 2023

With Wednesday’s time trial on tap, the sprinter teams wanted to deliver the bunch sprint for their fast finishers.

With a bunch sprint in the cards, no one even bothered to try to ride into a breakaway. One rider from Total Energies gave a tepid attempt early, and then realized he’d be on a road to nowhere, and quickly sat up.

The bunch rode tempo before things got spicy in the closing 20km, with a pileup on a narrow bridge and then yesterday’s winner Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) puncturing at a bad moment with 7km to go. A few more riders crashed coming through a roundabout with under 2km to go. Yet another crash with 850km took down a few more.

The Dauphiné continues Wednesday with the 31.1km fourth stage from Cours to Belmont-de-la-Loire. The rolling course will shake up the GC, and should see Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) surge into the yellow jersey.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe back in high life again

Alaphilippe was back in the winner’s circle Monday. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) sprinted back into the winner’s circle Monday with a perfectly timed sprint to win stage 2 at Critérium du Dauphiné.

The two-time world champion celebrated his second win in 2023 after a washed-out spring campaign after coming off a surprise shot from Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), who snatched six seconds in time bonuses with second. Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo) crossed the line third in the grinding, uphill finale.

“It was a difficult victory to claim, but it feels good because the last few months have felt quite long,” Alaphilippe said. “I worked hard and to taste success again, especially in the Dauphiné, it’s a relief.

“I had good legs and every one around me looked to be struggling. I did my effort at the right moment. I couldn’t dream of anything better,” he said. “I said I wanted to win a stage and I’ve already done it on the second day. I can be more relaxed now but I’ll give my best because I’m very motivated.”

Pre-race favorite Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the bunch after playing the role of leadout man for the second day in a row, but suffered the loss of key helper Steven Kruijswijk. The Dutch rider crashed out early, leaving Jumbo-Visma with only six riders remaining in the race.

Team officials later confirmed that Kruijswijk broke his collarbone and pelvis, meaning that he will miss next month’s Tour de France. Just this weekend, team brass confirmed that the veteran would be part of the team to support Vingegaard in his yellow jersey defense.

Overnight leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) couldn’t repeat as the winner or grab finish-line bonus sprints to finish fourth, but retained the leader’s jersey, now tied with his compatriot.

“It was a hard stage, with a hard finale. I was at the front pretty early and I had to open up the sprint from a bit too far. Maybe it wasn’t the best decision but waiting more would have been risky,” Laporte said. “I felt the other riders and I missed a little bit to win again. The legs did the talking. To retain the leader’s jersey is a nice satisfaction.”

🇫🇷 #Dauphiné Steven broke his collarbone and suffered a pelvic fracture in a crash just after the start of the second stage. Get well soon, @s_kruijswijk! 🍀 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 5, 2023

An early break tapped away early on the circuit course, with two riders — Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Victor Campernaerts (Lotto Dstny) — reeled in on the final short climb on the closing circuit about 10km from the line.

“At the start this morning, the tactic was kind of ‘you never know, maybe Jumbo-Visma will let the jersey slip away’. So I made the breakaway and we tried our luck,” Campernaerts said. “I’m coming back from injury, so it was already important to be able to spend a stage at the front. What I will remember is that I had a good time, and we worked well with Elissonde in the final. Combativity is not the prize we dream of the most, but to be on the podium of the Critérium du Dauphiné, you have to be in good shape.”

Tobias Bayer (Alpecin Deceuninck) launched a flare on the climb to clear the Côte des Guêtes to put pressure on the sprinters who suffered across the lumpy stage. Vingegaard reeled a late attack from EF Education-EasyPost, and Carapaz jumped early only to set up Alaphilippe.

The race continues Tuesday with the 194.1km stage from Monistrol-sur-Loire to Le Coteau opens with short but sharp second-category that will trigger a break, but the sprinters will want another chance for the spoils. A fourth-category climb with under 8km to go will be little more than a speed bump ahead of a likely mass gallop.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Stage 1: Laporte breaks heart of breakaway hero to win opener

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) broke the heart of breakaway survivor Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) when he nipped sprint victory in stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Herregodts was part of the day’s early break Sunday and managed to fend off the fast-charging peloton all the way through to the final hundred meters of a tough hilly stage.

The catch was made agonizingly close for Herregodts, who had made a ragged last-gasp pursuit for victory.

Laporte’s powerful kick out of the reduced bunch rocketed him past the young Belgian and scored him a third victory of the season.

“It was really on the limit, with the rain on the downhill,” Laporte said afterward. “The last rider at the front [Herregodts] was going really fast, he gained some time.

“It was a hard nervous day. We could see him in front of us but you never really know, and all the team gave everything. Even Jonas [Vingegaard] led me out until the last 300 meters.”

Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates) finished second, while Herregodts saw some consolation by finishing third.

Laporte’s victory hands him the Dauphiné’s first leader’s jersey with a four-seconds advantage over Trentin.

Top GC favorites like Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ), Adam Yates (UAE Emirates), and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroën) all finished at the same time in the group.

Absolute heartbreak for Rune Herregodts, caught in the final meters 🥺 #Dauphiné He hang on to 3rd place but he’ll be back!!! 🥉 pic.twitter.com/x3I3jHWuo3 — Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) June 4, 2023

Racing was tough all day Sunday in the Puy-de-Dôme Department of France.

Herregodts got away with four others in the opening kilometers of the stage in what looked like a typical “doomed” breakaway for the TV cameras.

When Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma set a savage pace in the bunch, it looked like all would play per the script.

The tempo dropped pure sprinters like Dylan Groenewegen (Jayo-AlUla) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and rapidly shrank the gap to the escapees.

Herregodts’ last remaining breakaway companion was caught around 10km from the line when Jumbo-Visma began piledriving on the front for Laporte, and it looked like the 24-year-old Belgian’s day was done.

However, Herregodts made the descending TT of his life as he nursed just a handful of seconds advantage at the front of the race. The final minute of the stage went down to the wire, and it briefly looked like the sprint teams might just have missed their chance.

But it wasn’t to be as more and more teams added to the chase, and Herregodts had his heart broken within sight of the finish line.

Sprint contenders Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and Hugo Page (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) were both forced to abandon after intermittent storms left roads slick and caused a spate of crashes.

Racing resumes Monday in a stage to La Chaise-Dieu which may work out more favorably for the fast-finishers that missed out Sunday.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com