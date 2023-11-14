Does Quick-Step Need to Sideline Tim Merlier in Favor of Remco Evenepoel’s GC Bid at the Tour de France?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Does Soudal Quick-Step’s era of sprint domination at the Tour de France need to be put on pause?

After years of bossing Tour de France bunch sprints with riders like Tom Boonen, Mark Cavendish, and Fabio Jakobsen, the “Wolfpack” is taking a hard pivot toward GC racing with Remco Evenepoel in 2024.

So does that mean the Quick-Step has to sideline its sprint stable at next year’s Tour?

Prolific Belgian speedster Tim Merlier doesn’t think so.

“I want to go to the Tour,” Merlier told RTBF.be last week. “I intend to have a good conversation with Patrick Lefevere. And maybe also with Remco. I want to explain to them that it is possible to go to the Tour with a team that is focused on the general classification, but also to win bunch sprints.”

Also read: Merlier to plead case for TdF selection

Can Quick-Step thread the needle between battling Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar, and Primož Roglič in the mountains, and bettering Jasper Philipsen and the rest in the fast-finishes?

Velo editors Andrew Hood and Jim Cotton argue either way:

Andrew: Yes, and give Remco some space

Evenepoel and Merlier offer a twin attack for Quick-Step. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The 2024 Tour de France will be a crossroads for Soudal Quick-Step.

The team will bring Evenepoel as its first legitimate podium contender ever in team history, and logic says, bring all your collective might to work toward that one goal.

Yet for 2024, the team should and can try to straddle that line.

Putting all the eggs into one basket might not deliver the golden goose that Patrick Lefevere so desperately needs to keep all the wheels on the Quick-Step cart.

Let’s face it: Evenepoel has yet to race the Tour de France, and so far, he’s not beaten back either Pogačar or Vingegaard mano-a-mano in any major stage race when they’re all there.

Despite Evenepoel’s otherwise meteoric rise, his Tour trajectory might go slower than he or his backers might want to admit. First, Evenepoel needs to race and finish the Tour. Then you can start dreaming about winning the yellow jersey.

Having Merlier as a pressure-release valve in 2024 would help take some of the hype off of Evenepoel’s shoulders. Admittedly, Merlier wouldn’t be much help beyond taking some pulls on the flats, and he wouldn’t see much help in the bunch sprints, either.

Merlier can freelance in the sprints, and if he’s fast and lucky, win a stage. Look no further than Bora-Hansgrohe’s Jordi Meeus and the miracle of the Champs in 2023.

Merlier is also likely on a good wage, so why not send him to the Tour and get some payback?

A stage win in the sprints would take a bit of pressure off of Evenepoel, and perhaps indirectly force him to ride a bit more wiser and conservatively, and think about the bigger prize waiting in Paris rather than succumb to the temptation of trying to light up every stage.

There’s room enough for both ambitions, at least next summer.

Jim: Sorry Tim, you’re off to the Giro and Vuelta next year

Does Quick-Step have too much at stake to gamble with its TdF eight?

Sorry Tim, you’re going to have to wait.

There’s simply too much at stake for Quick-Step and its new GC era at next year’s Tour.

Evenepoel’s whole raison d’être has been the yellow jersey since the start of this year. His grand tour calendar for 2023 was all part of a roadmap toward that showdown with Vingegaard, Pogačar, and Roglič in 2024.

And like this season showed, Evenepoel still isn’t quite on the level with the three “bigs” he’ll be battling in Italy and France next summer.

Seven riders in support of the to-be 24-year-old sounds like overkill, but why would team boss Lefevere take the gamble?

Evenepoel will need some solid rouleurs for the gravel and transition stages, and every top class climber he’s got at his disposal for the steeps.

Merlier argues he and leadout man Bert Van Lerberghe can do the heavy lifting to support Evenepoel in the spicy classics-style stages, but can they do it as well as Yves Lampaert, Kasper Asgreen, or new recruit Gianni Moscon? Unlikely.

I’d say for a Tour de France debut, it’s got to be all-in.

If Evenepoel wants to make a serious shot at the Tour’s podium, he needs every helping wheel he can get and no distractions on the team bus.

And likewise, can Merlier better Philipsen, Jakobsen, and Dylan Groenewegen on a half-ass, one-rider leadout?

In the modern era, even the most experienced classification racer wielded full support at the Tour de France. You didn’t see Team Sky mucking about with a fast-finisher on Chris Froome’s teams, and the same goes now for Jumbo-Visma and UAE Emirates with Vingegaard and Pogačar.

Some teams manage to string together sprinter and GC ambitions at grand tours. Jayco-AlUla, Bahrain Victorious, and UAE Team Emirates do it to mixed levels of success at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

But “the Tour is the Tour”.

You gotta go all in on one single objective, and do it right. Merlier and Evenpoel would both end up disappointed if they go to France next summer.