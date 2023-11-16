Dutch Postal Service Joins WorldTour as Team dsm-firmenich PostNL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The sprawling Dutch postal system — PostNL — will join the WorldTour in 2024 as the co-sponsor of the new-look Team dsm-firmenich PostNL.

The three-year deal includes links to the long-running team’s men’s, women’s, and development squads.

“With PostNL we connect a wonderful brand to our team,” team CEO Iwan Spekenbrink said Thursday. “Together we are committed to success and building a healthy future, both on and off the bike.”

The team will adopt the orange color of PostNL, and incorporate the new look into its trademark stripes on its jersey and bikes in races like the Tour de France next season.

The team’s two “Keep Challenging” stripes will swap to orange from 2024. The team’s Scott bikes, equipped with Shimano parts, also get a new look. The full reveal of the team kit will be on January 8, officials said.

“PostNL strengthens our team as an expert partner of sustainable logistics solutions,” Spekenbrink said. “PostNL and dsm-firmenich provide the team – together with our other premium partners – a solid foundation for sporting growth and opportunities in the coming years. The fact that the team now has two prestigious businesses as partners is fantastic.”

Teams are continually on the search for partners, and the arrival of PostNL, which employees 35,000 people the Netherlands, provides another important base for Spekenbrink’s team.

DSM joined as title sponsor in 2021, and Firmenich joined midway in 2023. The squad now carries three title sponsors into the 2024 season.

The arrival comes as the men’s team sees some major changes for the 2024 season.

Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X) and Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling) are among 10 departures, with Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) among 10 new arrivals that also includes three riders moving up from the team’s development squad.

The men’s team won 11 races in 2023, including the TTT to open the Vuelta a España, and carried the pink jersey in the Giro d’Italia with Leknessund en route to eighth overall.