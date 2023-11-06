Egan Bernal sets his First Target for 2024: ‘I Want to Win the Tour of Colombia’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Egan Bernal is at a career crossroads nearly two years after his near-fatal training accident in Colombia that left the 2019 Tour de France champion with a crumpled mass of broken bones.

The high-speed impact with a bus did not break his spirit, and the Ineos Grenadiers star just completed his first full season of racing since his remarkable recovery.

Can he recover the grand tour-winning magic and spar once again on cycling’s biggest stages against the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard?

That’s what gets Bernal out of bed every day.

“I am feeling good, but I do not know where I will be able to arrive,” Bernal told FloBikes. “I wake up every day thinking if I will be back at my best level.”

If Bernal is back swinging for the fences in 2024, he can look back at 2023 as a decisive turning point.

After putting full two grand tours into his legs, he’s quietly confident he is closer than ever to racing with the best in the peloton.

“I want to have that mentality to be one of the best riders in the world, otherwise I would not keep racing, I would just retire,” Bernal said from Japan.

“I don’t know if will I achieve this or not, at least I want to keep having that mentality of becoming one of the best.”

Bernal: ‘I do not want to compete against them if I am not at my best level’

Egan Bernal wrapped up 2023 at the Saitama race this weekend. (Photo: RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023 season was an important milestone for the superstar Colombian and his emotional and challenging comeback from injury.

He raced 79 days, and after an uneven start, completed every stage race he started from April, including finishing both the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

“When I finished the season, I was tired mentally and physically. I did this amount of days in a short period, with a good level of races with short recovery time,” he said. “It was a good decision to do this amount of load of work looking to the next years. It was hard, and hopefully, it pay off next year.”

Bernal will turn 27 in January, but after enduring the full racing season in 2023, he’s mildly optimistic he can return to his previous best when he won the Tour in 2019 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021.

More than anything, he’d like to be back to the level where he can compete against the likes of Pogačar and Vingegaard, the two riders who now dominate the races he won.

“What I would like is to achieve my best level, and then see how I am compared to these guys,” Bernal told FloBikes. “I don’t want that frustration to compete against them if I am not at my best level.

“It would be great to see how my level is compared to them, but I don’t know if would be possible after everything that happened,” he said. “That is what I am working for.”

Back in 2019, Bernal was the king of the peloton.

That summer he became the first Colombian to win the yellow jersey and seemed destined to reel off one after another.

The wheels came off the cart a bit in 2020, especially after a back injury forced him to abandon that year’s Tour.

Still nursing some injuries, he skipped the 2021 Tour, and instead raced and won the Giro, and coasted to sixth at the Vuelta a España with his health and confidence back in full flight.

Then disaster struck in the form of a high-speed impact into the back of a parked bus while Bernal was tucked in a time trial position while training in Colombia in January 2022.

Bernal knows there is a clear before and after in his career from that fateful moment.

Bernal: ‘I want to win the Tour of Colombia’

Egan Bernal during the 2023 Vuelta a España. (Photo: Chris Auld/Velo) (Photo: Chris Auld/Velo)

Bernal’s fate and that of his Ineos Grenadiers team, which once dominated the grand tours to only be now eclipsed by Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates, changed that day.

“When I re-signed in 2021 with Ineos, it was just after winning the Giro, and they believed in me. They put a lot of responsibility on me,” Bernal said of the crash. “It’s something I cannot control, when I crashed in training.

“At the same time, I know the original plan was for me to be competing against these guys at the grand tours. It was bad luck for me and for Ineos as a team.”

He tries not to dwell on the negative and only focuses on the positive. Beyond expectations, he returned to racing, and after 2023, he’s quietly hopeful he can come close to his former best.

There’s been some chatter that Bernal will focus on winning the Vuelta a España in 2024, the lone grand tour that he’s yet to win, but he said nothing is set in stone yet.

“In December we will speak about the calendar. Now I have in mind the nationals in February, and the Tour of Colombia, I want to win this home race and be in good shape there,” he said of the Colombia tour that’s back on the schedule for 2024.

“If I start in a good way it will give me some of the confidence that I lost in these years,” he said.

Could things finally be looking up for Bernal in 2024? His team and an entire nation is hoping so.