End of a Cobbled Era: Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet Confirm Final Races Before Retirement

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet line up for their last pro road races in the coming two weekends.

Sagan confirmed the Tour de Vendée this Sunday will be his last dance in the road peloton before he switches out his tires for some fatter MTB rubber.

Sagan’s former cobblestone rival Van Avermaet is set to race on home soil at Binche-Chimay on Tuesday before he takes he shuts down his career at Paris-Tours next weekend.

“Hello everyone, I look forward to taking part in the Tour de Vendée, the final official road race of my career,” Sagan wrote on Instagram.

“It will be a special one for me since Vendée is not only the base of Team TotalEnergies but also a great sponsor. Join me for this special race, and let’s make it a memorable farewell together. See you at the starting line on Sunday!”

Sagan (33) and Van Avermaet (38) dominated cobblestone racing through the middle of last decade.

The twosome accounted for two Paris-Roubaix titles, four Gent-Wevelgem wins, two victories at both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Harelbeke, and one Tour of Flanders from 2014-18 in what was a lockdown of the northern spring.

Beyond that, the twosome won world championships, Olympic medals, Tour de France stages and points competitions, and both wore the iconic maillot jaune.

Also read:

Their retirement marks a decisive hand-over point to a new generation of classics stars.

Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogačar, and Mads Pedersen are among the younger, fleeter stars that will fill the void left by these two champions of France and Flanders’ roughest farm roads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team TotalEnergies (@teamtotalenergies)

So, what next for the two grizzled cobblers?

Sagan is set to link up with the Specialized Factory Racing team in 2024 while he pursues his Olympic cross country MTB dream.

Van Avermaet’s future is less clear, though “Golden Greg” indicated in his retirement message he’d be prioritizing family time after 17 years as a pro.

He’ll wave goodbye to his fans on October 15 during the “Goodbye Greg” riding event in his hometown Dendermonde.