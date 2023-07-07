Fem van Empel shining on Giro d’Italia Donne debut

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Much of the attention at the Giro d’Italia Donne has been on Annemiek van Vleuten and the fight behind her for the last podium spots, but there has been a rider quietly impressing.

Fem van Empel is riding her first Giro Donne after signing her first professional road contract at the start of this season. The Italian grand tour is by far the biggest road event she has ever done as she finally balances a plethora of disciplines this season.

The 20-year-old has shown no fear in the opening six stages — excluding the canceled time trial — hanging in with the various groups of favorites and being prepared to push the pace when she wants to.

So far, she’s been in the top 10 on three of the six days and sits just outside it in the overall classification less than a minute behind 10th place Ane Santesteban, as well as being second to Gaia Realini in the youth classification. With two stages to go, much is possible for Van Empel as she continues into the unknown.

“Fem is doing great in her first grand tour. We are not putting any pressure on her and are taking it one day at a time. So far, she is recovering well and learning every day. It’s an excellent journey of discovery for her,” Van Empel’s sport director Carmen Small said after Wednesday’s stage 6.

Van Empel’s rise through cycling has been swift after riding her first elite UCI cyclocross events at the end of 2019, when she was just 17 at the time. Fifth in the junior worlds at the end of the 2019-2020 season, which was won by Shirin van Anrooij, was a sign of her promise.

She made a big step up the following season and won the U23 title, ahead of some of those she had finished behind in the junior race the previous year. After picking up her first elite win at Val Di Sole in her 2021-2022 campaign, she steamrollered the most recent season by winning 15 races and taking the elite world and European titles.

Fem van Empel was one of the riders that did the Giro TT before it was canceled (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

With such success in cyclocross, Van Empel’s move to Jumbo-Visma, and broadening racing campaign was highly anticipated. There has been no rush from the Dutch squad to push her in any one direction and she has been mixing a few road races with some mountain bike events.

She’s had a slow start in the mountain bike events, but her recent 10th place in the XCO European Championships showed that she has potential in the discipline.

Van Empel’s road season has reaped a little more success prior to the Giro d’Italia, with top-10 finishes at the Volta Limburg Classic and Veenendaal-Veenendaal one-day races. Her road experience at such a high level has been limited, but that hasn’t prevented her from getting stuck in at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Once it’s done, the Giro will be the longest she’s ever raced, going two stages clear of her previous longest at the Thüringen Ladies Tour. Van Empel’s performances so far have been impressing her Jumbo-Visma superiors.

“The fact that she was so strong and consistent in her first grand tour is certainly satisfying. Congratulations to the team who did everything possible to put Fem in the best possible position. Tomorrow, we have a day of travel planned, and then we hope to take a stage win in Sardinia.”

Fem van Emepel rode to 10th at the European XCO champs

Coming into the race, Jumbo-Visma had little ambition for a strong general classification result. With four of the team’s seven riders Giro Donne debutants, the main focus was around Marianne Vos and the hunt for stage victories.

Vos came close to a stage win on day three, but it is Van Empel that has been the star of the show in Italy. Jumbo-Visma is still on the hunt for a stage win in the remaining two stages, so it remains to be seen if the team tries to improve or protect Van Empel’s GC position.

What does her performance mean for her future? Van Empel has huge talent but let’s not get too carried away.

If Van Empel can ride away with a top-10 finish in the overall classification, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will mark a big about turn for her to focus on becoming a GC rider. In a similar fashion to her Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert, Van Empel is a rider that can cope very well with many different terrains.

For a while now, Van Aert has been plagued by questions about whether he would consider trimming down to try and win a big stage race like the Tour de France. The Belgian has resolutely stuck to his impressive skillset and still desires a big cobbled classic win.

Van Empel has been helped slightly by the dearth of big climbs at this year’s Giro d’Italia Donne, but she definitely has the talent to ride a strong GC at some of the smaller stages races. Something like the Giro or the Tour de France Femmes could be within reach if she focuses on the specific training, but that could impact her performances elsewhere.

It would be sad to see her narrow down her options just yet. She’s only 20 and has plenty of time to refine her focus, so let’s not pigeonhole her too early.

Whatever she chooses to do next, though, Van Empel is a very exciting prospect in any discipline she turns her eye to.