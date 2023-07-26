Filip Maciejuk sees one-month stoppage for triggering Tour of Flanders crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Filip Maciejuk, the Bahrain Victorious rider who triggered a major crash during the Tour of Flanders this spring, is seeing a forced race stoppage.

The UCI meted out a 30-day racing suspension for violating racing rules that forbid riders from racing on sidewalks and other bike lanes along the race course.

During April’s Flanders race, Maciejuk was racing on the left side of the road and dipped onto a parallel sidewalk area.

When he tried to bounce back into the peloton, he lost control, swept into the bunch, and took down scores of riders.

The UCI’s disciplinary commission reviewed race video and decided there was enough of a breech of rules and protocol to hand down a punishment.

Here’s what the UCI decided:

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that its Disciplinary Commission has rendered its decision in relation to the incident involving Filip Maciejuk, rider with UCI WorldTeam Bahrain Victorious, at the Ronde van Vlaanderen – Tour of Flanders on 2 April 2023.

The Disciplinary Commission found the rider to have acted in breach of article 12.4.007 of the UCI Regulations for having caused the crash of several riders in the peloton after riding outside of the race course and through a puddle on the roadside.

Filip Maciejuk will serve a period of suspension of 30 days starting on 25 July 2023.

The UCI is committed to continuing its work to make road cycling a safer sport for riders and reiterates that dangerous behaviour has no place in modern cycling.

Therefore, the UCI issues a reminder that it is strictly prohibited for riders to use sidewalks, lanes or cycle paths that do not form part of the race course and that any breach of the rules of safety or care which causes immediate risk to others shall be subject to disciplinary action.